What time does WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 start? US, UK, India & more

After a few hours, WWE will debut on ESPN with the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The go-home episode of SmackDown has also come to its conclusion, and fans are now excited for the Indianapolis show.However, many are wondering about the timings of the show and when the forthcoming PLE will start.WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 timingsThe timings of the Wrestlepalooza show vary from different time zones. Timings of major regions are given below:USA: 7:00 PM ET/ 6:PM CT (Saturday)Canada: 4:00 PM PT (Saturday)Brazil: 8:00 PM BST (Saturday)India: 4:30 AM (Sunday)United Kingdom: 12:00 AM (Sunday)Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM (Sunday)Australia: 9:00 AM AEST (Sunday) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese are the timings of Wrestlepalooza 2025. It will be streamed live tomorrow on the ESPN app for the US audience and on Netflix internationally.Which match will kick off the ESPN PLE?WWE has already confirmed that the John Cena vs Brock Lesnar match will kick off the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The news comes as a surprise to many, especially with the fact that Cena is set to retire from the squared circle.One of the key reasons behind this decision could be that placing Cena vs. Lesnar in the opening will give ESPN the best possible debut and attract a massive number of fans. As of now, the show is set to end with Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.What to expect from Wrestlepalooza 2025?With the booking pattern of Triple H for the Wrestlepalooza match card, it seems that the show is going to be great to watch. The King of the Kings has even brought back AJ Lee and announced her return match after a decade.This shows that the creative regime is serious about booking the Indianapolis show. Considering this, fans can expect some major surprises to unfold. Even the quality of the matches is anticipated to be great.A major shock that WWE can pull during Wrestlepalooza could be a title change. Rhodes vs. McIntyre headlining the show sparks the possibility of a title switch, with the Scotsman potentially winning the Undisputed Championship.Drew @DMcIntyreWWELINKThank you Cody!!!Overall, we have to wait for a few more hours to witness the upcoming premium live event of WWE. It remains to be seen what surprises the Chief Content Officer has in store for us.