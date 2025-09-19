WWE Wrestlepalooza: 5 Last-minute predictions

By Love Verma
Published Sep 19, 2025 03:57 GMT
Brock Lesnar will face John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; YouTube]
Brock Lesnar will face John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE.com & YouTube]

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be streamed live on ESPN and will mark its debut on the big platform.

Ad

As we are just a few steps away from the next premium live event, let's make five last-minute predictions for the Indianapolis show.

#5. Drew McIntyre might dethrone Cody Rhodes in the main event

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes will lock horns in an Undisputed WWE Title match at Wrestlepalooza. Over the past few months, The Scottish Warrior has been chasing a big win, and it seems that the time has finally arrived. McIntyre might dethrone The American Nightmare and become the new champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Another world title reign for Drew could be a perfect way to rejuvenate his singles run in the company and help establish him as a main event star. However, it's important to note that Cody Rhodes also holds a substantial chance to retain the gold at the PLE.

#4. Becky Lynch could actually leave The Vision after losing the match

Becky Lynch is a member of The Vision faction and joined forces with her husband at Clash in Paris. Now, Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to face AJ Lee and CM Punk at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and if The Man loses, she might decide to leave the villainous faction.

Ad

The Irish star has defeated Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Nikki Bella on her own and managed to retain her Women’s Intercontinental Championship. If she lost against Lee and Punk, Becky might prefer to walk alone ahead and leave the association with The Vision.

This could further set the stage for AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch in a singles feud for the Women's IC Title after the WWE Wrestlepalooza event.

#3. Roman Reigns could return to WWE and help The Usos

Ad

The Usos will reunite against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match on Saturday. Tensions between Jey and Jimmy Uso are rising, especially with the changed behavior of The YEET Master on Monday Night RAW.

If the Samoan Twins fail to overpower The Vision members, Roman Reigns might appear at Wrestlepalooza to aid the OG Bloodline members. With the help of the OTC, The Usos could defeat Breakker and Reed and come out on top.

Ad

As of now, the former Undisputed Champion is on hiatus from the company due to his Hollywood commitment to The Street Fighter live-action film.

#2. IYO SKY could turn heel and re-form Damage CTRL

Asuka and Kairi Sane are on the same page, but IYO SKY is still on the path of a babyface star. The Empress of Tomorrow has already shown clear signs of her heel turn, and at Wrestlepalooza, the Genius of the Sky might decide to join her and re-form Damage CTRL.

Ad

IYO SKY will face Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Title. With the help of Asuka and Kairi Sane, SKY may manage to pull this victory and finally reclaim the gold.

After this, she could re-form Damage CTRL and turn heel on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Brock Lesnar could lose his WWE return match

Ad

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar will compete in his return match against John Cena. The company has confirmed that The Beast vs. The Franchise Player will kick off the show, which surprised many. Still, in this match, The Mayor of Suplex City is expected to suffer the loss.

This is particularly due to Cena being inches away from ending his farewell tour in World Wrestling Entertainment. A victory over The Beast could be a solid way for the 17-time world champion to move forward in his retirement tour in WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications