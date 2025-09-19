WWE Wrestlepalooza: 5 Last-minute predictions

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be streamed live on ESPN and will mark its debut on the big platform.As we are just a few steps away from the next premium live event, let's make five last-minute predictions for the Indianapolis show.#5. Drew McIntyre might dethrone Cody Rhodes in the main eventDrew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes will lock horns in an Undisputed WWE Title match at Wrestlepalooza. Over the past few months, The Scottish Warrior has been chasing a big win, and it seems that the time has finally arrived. McIntyre might dethrone The American Nightmare and become the new champion.Another world title reign for Drew could be a perfect way to rejuvenate his singles run in the company and help establish him as a main event star. However, it's important to note that Cody Rhodes also holds a substantial chance to retain the gold at the PLE.#4. Becky Lynch could actually leave The Vision after losing the matchBecky Lynch is a member of The Vision faction and joined forces with her husband at Clash in Paris. Now, Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to face AJ Lee and CM Punk at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and if The Man loses, she might decide to leave the villainous faction.The Irish star has defeated Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Nikki Bella on her own and managed to retain her Women’s Intercontinental Championship. If she lost against Lee and Punk, Becky might prefer to walk alone ahead and leave the association with The Vision.This could further set the stage for AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch in a singles feud for the Women's IC Title after the WWE Wrestlepalooza event.#3. Roman Reigns could return to WWE and help The UsosWWE Australia @WWEAustraliaLINKThe Usos reunite vs. Bronson Reed &amp;amp;amp; Bron Breakker THIS SUNDAY at #WrestlePalooza! 🔥 Tune in LIVE Sunday 9 AM AEST on @NetflixANZ! #WWEAustraliaThe Usos will reunite against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match on Saturday. Tensions between Jey and Jimmy Uso are rising, especially with the changed behavior of The YEET Master on Monday Night RAW. If the Samoan Twins fail to overpower The Vision members, Roman Reigns might appear at Wrestlepalooza to aid the OG Bloodline members. With the help of the OTC, The Usos could defeat Breakker and Reed and come out on top.As of now, the former Undisputed Champion is on hiatus from the company due to his Hollywood commitment to The Street Fighter live-action film.#2. IYO SKY could turn heel and re-form Damage CTRLAsuka and Kairi Sane are on the same page, but IYO SKY is still on the path of a babyface star. The Empress of Tomorrow has already shown clear signs of her heel turn, and at Wrestlepalooza, the Genius of the Sky might decide to join her and re-form Damage CTRL. IYO SKY will face Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Title. With the help of Asuka and Kairi Sane, SKY may manage to pull this victory and finally reclaim the gold. After this, she could re-form Damage CTRL and turn heel on Monday Night RAW.#1. Brock Lesnar could lose his WWE return matchAt WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar will compete in his return match against John Cena. The company has confirmed that The Beast vs. The Franchise Player will kick off the show, which surprised many. Still, in this match, The Mayor of Suplex City is expected to suffer the loss.This is particularly due to Cena being inches away from ending his farewell tour in World Wrestling Entertainment. A victory over The Beast could be a solid way for the 17-time world champion to move forward in his retirement tour in WWE.