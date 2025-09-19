Nick Aldis could ban WWE legend from Wrestlepalooza

By Love Verma
Published Sep 19, 2025 02:04 GMT
Nick Aldis is the General Manager of SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Nick Aldis is the General Manager of SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are just a few hours away from witnessing the WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event. The card for the ESPN debut show seems stacked, especially with AJ Lee's in-ring comeback and Brock Lesnar vs John Cena match being part of the show.

Ad

Amidst this, there is a possibility that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could ban legendary star Randy Orton from the Indianapolis PLE for one major reason.

Nick Aldis could ban Randy Orton from WWE Wrestlepalooza

During last week's SmackDown, the Viper locked horns against the Scottishman in a singles bout, which ended with the comeback of Cody Rhodes. Now, the American Nightmare is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the Scottish Warrior at Wrestlepalooza PLE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Considering that the Apex Predator has unfinished business with McIntyre, and he can likely interfere at Wrestlepalooza, Nick Aldis might take a bold step and decide to ban the veteran star.

Ad

This could be done to avoid any disruptions from the Viper at the upcoming Premium Live event, as Orton's presence will spoil things in the Undisputed title match.

Orton and Rhodes are real-life friends

Additionally, Orton and Rhodes are real-life close friends. In the absence of Cody, when Drew was mocking the Undisputed Champion, the Apex Predator was the one who stepped in to confront him.

Ad

So, if the 40-year-old star destroys the American Nightmare at Wrestlepalooza, Randy may decide to interfere to save his friend. This is another reason why the National Treasure can ban the Viper from the upcoming Premium Live event.

Rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the final episode of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza.

A major heel turn could be on the horizon in WWE

Many believe that Randy Orton's heel turn is on the horizon to unfold. It's been a long time since fans have been anticipating a showdown between Randy and Rhodes, and now, with both being part of a storyline against Drew McIntyre, the chances get higher.

Ad

In a potential scenario, the Legend Killer may switch characters at Wrestlepalooza and disclose himself as the next contender for the Undisputed WWE Title. This could unfold when Randy appears in the post-match after Rhodes' potential win and decides to attack the American Nightmare.

Later, the Legend Killer may provide his justification for the villainous turn. With this, WWE can finally book Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed Title feud in the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications