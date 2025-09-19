Nick Aldis could ban WWE legend from Wrestlepalooza

We are just a few hours away from witnessing the WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event. The card for the ESPN debut show seems stacked, especially with AJ Lee's in-ring comeback and Brock Lesnar vs John Cena match being part of the show.Amidst this, there is a possibility that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could ban legendary star Randy Orton from the Indianapolis PLE for one major reason.Nick Aldis could ban Randy Orton from WWE WrestlepaloozaDuring last week's SmackDown, the Viper locked horns against the Scottishman in a singles bout, which ended with the comeback of Cody Rhodes. Now, the American Nightmare is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the Scottish Warrior at Wrestlepalooza PLE.Considering that the Apex Predator has unfinished business with McIntyre, and he can likely interfere at Wrestlepalooza, Nick Aldis might take a bold step and decide to ban the veteran star.Vinay Uteriya @VUteriya5981LINKDrew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton #SmackDownThis could be done to avoid any disruptions from the Viper at the upcoming Premium Live event, as Orton's presence will spoil things in the Undisputed title match.Orton and Rhodes are real-life friendsAdditionally, Orton and Rhodes are real-life close friends. In the absence of Cody, when Drew was mocking the Undisputed Champion, the Apex Predator was the one who stepped in to confront him.So, if the 40-year-old star destroys the American Nightmare at Wrestlepalooza, Randy may decide to interfere to save his friend. This is another reason why the National Treasure can ban the Viper from the upcoming Premium Live event.Rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the final episode of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza.A major heel turn could be on the horizon in WWEMany believe that Randy Orton's heel turn is on the horizon to unfold. It's been a long time since fans have been anticipating a showdown between Randy and Rhodes, and now, with both being part of a storyline against Drew McIntyre, the chances get higher.In a potential scenario, the Legend Killer may switch characters at Wrestlepalooza and disclose himself as the next contender for the Undisputed WWE Title. This could unfold when Randy appears in the post-match after Rhodes' potential win and decides to attack the American Nightmare.Later, the Legend Killer may provide his justification for the villainous turn. With this, WWE can finally book Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed Title feud in the Stamford-based promotion.