4 Potential finishes for Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss at WrestleMania Backlash

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss is one of the mid-card matches of tonight's WrestleMania Backlash. However, it is one of the more intense and long-term feuds set to culminate on the show.

Corbin recently turned on his buddy Moss and viciously attacked him, turning the latter babyface and splitting their team for good. He also stole his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy, making the rivalry more personal than it already was.

The two superstars are set to battle at WrestleMania Backlash. While the card boasts high-profile encounters like Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, there is potential in the Corbin-Moss matchup. It could also go any number of ways, making it that much more intriguing.

In that regard, here are four potential finishes for Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss at WrestleMania Backlash.

#4. On our list of possible finishes for Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss: Moss wins clean and moves on

Moss could use the win and move on to better things

Happy Corbin is an insufferable heel who fans want to see lose and get beaten up. His alliance with Madcap Moss was a part of SmackDown for a long time, and the pairing's dissolution paved the way for a heated feud between the two stars.

In recent times, Moss has been on the receiving end of his former partner's antics on the Blue brand. Corbin has made himself public enemy number one by initiating sneak attacks, stealing his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy, and being a thorn in his side. As such, Moss needs to beat him and move up the ladder.

#3. Corbin sneaks a win

We wouldn't be surprised if the ever-resourceful Corbin takes the win

While Madcap Moss beating Happy Corbin is what must ideally happen, WWE can pull a swerve and have the latter take the win. He is, after all, a much bigger star than his former tag team partner and could use the win to go higher up the SmackDown ladder.

There is no major indication that WWE is pushing Moss at the moment. As a result, there is every chance The Happy One will emerge as the victor and leave the bad-joke-cracking Moss behind him. Being the devious heel is, we wouldn't be surprised if Corbin uses his imagination and cheats his way to a win.

#2. Someone gets disqualified

Given the personal rivalry between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, the possibility of a disqualification cannot be ruled out. Either superstar could be the one to snap and attack the other with a steel chair or any other weapon.

Corbin could get in Moss's head and cause him to concede the win through illegal means. Conversely, the heel could find himself outwrestled by his former tag team partner, getting frustrated and doing something to get himself disqualified from the contest.

#1. Both get counted out

Another possible unfavorable booking possibility is both Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss brawling outside the ring and getting counted out. It wouldn't be an ideal finish from a fan standpoint, but something that could keep the feud going if that's what WWE wants.

The grudge between the two, paving the way for a countout finish, perhaps fits the feud's nature. If this ends up being the case, they could have a proper rematch on SmackDown and bury the rivalry for good there.

Who do you think will reign supreme tonight? Sound off in the comments below.

