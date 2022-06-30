4 potential finishes for The Usos vs. The Street Profits

One of the most anticipated matches at Money in the Bank 2022 is The Usos versus The Street Profits. With the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship up for grabs, it is an incredibly high-stakes contest.

The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles by defeating RK-Bro a couple of weeks ago. The self-proclaimed greatest tag team of all time now faces hurdles in the form of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The latter two will be eager to spoil the party and win the titles.

The match can unfold and conclude in more ways than one. While Jimmy and Jey Uso are the favorites to win, you can never count their opponents out. We wouldn't be surprised if the Profits win the titles, or even if The Usos retain despite losing the match.

On that note, look at four possible finishes WWE can book for The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

#4 on our list of possible conclusions to The Usos vs. The Street Profits: The Usos beat their opponents

Jimmy and Jey Uso are the favorites to retain

We'll start with the most favored outcome based on the odds. The Usos are favorites in their match against The Street Profits and could defeat them after a thrilling contest.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have run roughshod over the tag division and are the most dominant champions we have seen in a while.

They have defeated The Street Profits before and could do it again via pinfall. A rare submission victory could also be on the cards. The twins could tap Angelo Dawkins or Montez Ford using a Crossface or a variation of it.

#3. The Street Profits become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Will we see this sight again after Money in the Bank?

Most WWE pay-per-views book a shock title change. In this case, we could see The Street Profits cause an upset and beat The Usos to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are a great tag team and worthy of becoming the new faces of the tag division. They have also held tag team gold on the main roster before, with their reigns being well-received by fans and critics.

Pinning or submitting the tag champs would give the Profits a massive boost in credibility. A huge Pop-Up Spinebuster/Frog Splash could seal the pin, the win, and the titles for them on Saturday.

#2. Jimmy and Jey Uso get disqualified

It is also possible that the match will end in disqualification. Such a situation will most likely be caused by The Usos, who are notorious for their tricks and foul play.

Jimmy and Jey could attack The Street Profits with a steel chair or some other weapon and get themselves disqualified. Given their villainous behavior, they could deliberately get themselves DQd to retain their titles. There is also the chance of Sami Zayn or even Roman Reigns showing up to help the twins keep the championship.

A disqualification could continue the feud and make it more intense. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are all fun and games, but dirty tactics could give them added motivation to beat their rivals in the future.

#1. Either or both teams get counted out

The last possible conclusion to the match is a countout for either or both teams. The Usos and The Street Profits will no doubt wage war in the ring, making a countout finish plausible.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions could walk out of the ring to cause a countout and retain their titles. They could also brawl with their opponents outside the ring to cause a double countout. This type of finish would ensure that the feud continues.

Given the lack of challengers for Jimmy and Jey, it makes sense to have The Street Profits face them for a while. As such, we may see an inconclusive finish at Money in the Bank so that it can lead to something bigger.

