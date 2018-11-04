4 potential future champions within WWE

Who could make the Universal Championship relevant?

In recent months WWE television has seemed both repetitive and surprising. Between Raw & SmackDown storylines have been lacklustre and exciting. Notable examples include the implosion of Rusev Day.

However, specific championship storylines have suffered and lacked value. Notably, Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Championship. In recent months Nakamura's defences have seemed pointless and lacked direction, although excellent to witness, (watch the video below).

At WWE Crown Jewel Brock Lesnar become Universal Champion, for the second time. This result generates uncertainty about future storytelling, considering that Lesnar seems headed for UFC again. Nevertheless, other championships seem directionless. Therefore, now is the time to utilize new talent.

Moreover, those deserving reward for their longstanding efforts. For example; Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, and many more.

#4 R-Truth (United States Championship)

How awesome is Truth TV?

Ron Killings has worked within the wrestling industry since 1997. Throughout his career, he has garnered immense success becoming a multiple time champion. He was the first African-American to become the NWA World Heavyweight champion. Overall Truth is known for his comedic value. Notwithstanding, his ring abilities are exponential.

In 2018 R-Truth triumphantly returned to SmackDown, participating in the Andre The Giant battle royal at Wrestlemania. Since then he has steadily rebuilt his prestige. On September 4th Carmella agreed to manage Truth. They have since worked excellently together. In particular their segments during Truth TV, (watch the video below).

What makes R-Truth worthy is his immense work ethic. Moreover, his character portrayal. Being comedic and engaging, he garners intrigue from fans. Considering his recent performances, notably against; Shinsuke Nakamura and Andrade Cien Almas, he deserves championship success. Perhaps the best option is for R-Truth to become United States Champion. Nevertheless, his efforts are always a welcomed addition.

