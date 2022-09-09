4 potential main events for a return WWE show in the United Kingdom

Clash At The Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, was a smashing success. The Cardiff event brought many memorable matches full of shocking swerves, reveals and classic moments. The crowd at the Principality Stadium was in full voice, creating arguably the most vociferous atmosphere of the year.

Given the roaring success of the event, WWE would be missing out if they waited a prolonged period of time to bring another such show to British shores. If rumors are to be believed, United Kingdom premium live events could become an annual occurrence going forward.

Clash At The Castle was headlined by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the company's marquee star and first British world champion respectively.

Who could be in the main event the next time the promotion brings a big show to the UK? Let's delve into four marquee matches that would be fitting for such a momentous occasion.

#4: Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre's loss at Clash At The Castle was a heartbreaking end to a very compelling hero's journey. WWE's first British world champion of all time has never won the richest prize in the business in front of a crowd. Having been integral to the organization of the Cardiff show, McIntyre walked into the Principality Stadium within touching distance of hometown glory.

The Scottish Warrior came up short against Roman Reigns courtesy of interference from Solo Sikoa. McIntyre may have lost in unfair circumstances, but he was more than deserving of a win in front of his people. This could be the focus of the next UK show, whether he gets to finally defeat The Tribal Chief or win a world title in front of a crowd.

If The Head Of The Table manages to hold on to the world titles till then, McIntyre could even do both!

#3: Sheamus's WWE retirement match

Arguably the biggest crowd reaction of the night at Clash At The Castle went to WWE veteran Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior earned a standing ovation after going to war with undefeated Intercontinental champion Gunther in an extremely well-received match. The outpouring of appreciation for the four-time world champion was well deserved, as he has been one of the most consistent performers in the company for over a decade.

At 44 years of age, The Celtic Warrior is nearing the end of his career. Should he want to retire in the next few years, his final match could be held at the next big UK event. If so, the most fitting way to send off one of the most underrated legends in the business is in the main event, in front of a crowd that holds a special place in his history.

#2: Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

Could a UK show be the perfect stage for the long-awaited rematch?

Becky Lynch was the biggest WWE star from the British Isles not to appear at Clash At The Castle. The Man is currently out injured, having separated her shoulder at SummerSlam. Her unfortunate-timed absence robbed the WWE Universe of a "hometown" moment between the vocal crowd and arguably the most popular babyface in the company.

Next time the promotion holds a big-time event, it would be fitting to make history by having a hometown girl close it out. Having the Irish Lass Kicker do what she does best in front of a capacity crowd in Dublin, where she is billed from, or her birthplace of Limerick, would be unforgettable. Who better to have this historic battle with than her iconic foe, Ronda Rousey?

#1: Gunther vs Brock Lesnar

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I think he’s a fantastic wrestler and I hope to get in the ring with him."



- Gunther on Brock Lesnar [Gorilla Position] "I think he’s a fantastic wrestler and I hope to get in the ring with him."- Gunther on Brock Lesnar [Gorilla Position] https://t.co/5fK8gHxf7M

Let's get this out of the way: Gunther is not from the British Isles and would thus not be a hometown hero. However, he is widely regarded as the greatest NXT UK Champion of all time, having reigned over that brand for 870 consecutive days. The Intercontinental Champion is one of a dying breed of performers who can work the very stiff and highly believable European in ring style traditionally popular in the UK.

Perhaps the only WWE Superstar with a more believable style than The Ring General is Brock Lesnar. The Beast's unique combination of MMA, Amateur wrestling and raw athleticism is as legendary as it is devastating. A dream match between the two gladiators would be fit to headline any show, but it, much like Gunther vs Sheamus, would be appreciated that much more by a roaring UK crowd.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. What would you rather take? Gunther's chops Lesnar's suplexes 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell