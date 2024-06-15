4 potential matches if WWE brings back Bad Blood in 2024

Reports recently emerged indicating that WWE is considering bringing back the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Originally held as the 18th edition of the In Your House Pay-Per-View in 1997, WWE later reintroduced Bad Blood as a standalone RAW-exclusive event in 2003 and 2004 before it was replaced by One Night Stand.

WWE attempted to revive Bad Blood in 2017 but opted for Great Balls of Fire instead. According to the latest reports, they are looking to bring back Bad Blood for their October slot in the current premium live event calendar.

Here are four potential matches that could be showcased if WWE decides to bring back Bad Blood this year.

#4. Chad Gable (c) vs Otis for the WWE Intercontnental Championship

Chad Gable is set to have one of the most important matches of his career this weekend as he takes on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He will undoubtedly want his number one guy, Otis, and the rest of Alpha Academy there to ensure he walks out of Glasgow as the new champion.

However, the most interesting part of the whole situation could be the aftermath of the match. Regardless of the result, it seems clear that WWE is moving toward a storyline where Otis will no longer tolerate the abusive and oppressive behavior of Chad Gable and will eventually turn on him.

Bad Blood might be the perfect stage for this storyline to culminate, with Otis potentially taking the title from his former friend and leader.

#3. Liv Morgan (c) vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

It's safe to say that the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has been a great success for the current Women's World Champion. Not only did she get her revenge on Rhea Ripley by taking her out with an injury, but she also went on to become the new champion. However, the cherry on top has to be her recent attempts at seducing Dominik Mysterio, which must have surely struck a nerve with Mami.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is expected to return soon, and she will be hell-bent on getting back at Liv Morgan for everything she has done. Given all the animosity between the two, Bad Blood will be the perfect stage for this much-anticipated showdown.

#2. The 'OG' Bloodline vs. The 'Bootleg' Bloodline

The new iteration of The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, has been wreaking havoc on Friday Night SmackDown. Fans have been regularly chanting Roman Reigns' name, eager to see the real Tribal Chief return and take control of The Bloodline.

Reigns needs to come back and assert his dominance, taking down Solo Sikoa and his new recruits, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.To reclaim his leadership, Reigns might need backup and could reunite with The Usos.

This setup could lead to a massive six-man tag match at a major premium live event, possibly at Bad Blood. Such a high-stakes encounter would be the perfect prelude to WWE Survivor Series down the line.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk - Hell in a Cell Match

An interesting piece of history associated with Bad Blood is that the first-ever Hell in a Cell match took place at the 1997 Bad Blood: In Your House PPV, featuring The Undertaker battling Shawn Michaels in the main event.

Currently, one feud that could warrant bringing back the Hell in a Cell structure is the intense rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. With a lot of 'bad blood' between these two superstars, a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood would be the perfect setting for their much-anticipated showdown, considering CM Punk would be back in action after recovering from his tricep injury, allegedly caused by Drew at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.