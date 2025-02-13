4 potential opponents for Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41 amid reported Drew McIntyre nix

WWE WrestleMania 41 is rapidly approaching. The massive premium live event, which will be held in Nevada, will take place just a little bit over two months from now. Given how fast things move in World Wrestling Entertainment, that is very soon.

Unfortunately, some plans for the big show could be up in the air. There were rumors hinting that Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest were set to go toe-to-toe at The Showcase of The Immortals, but that might not be happening anymore, as Drew allegedly didn't like the direction.

Reports have gone on to note that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials may be rethinking their WrestleMania plans for The Scottish Psychopath. While this might please Drew and fans of his, it also leaves Damian in the dark.

This article will take a look at four potential opponents for The Archer of Infamy if the McIntyre bout doesn't end up taking place. Each name is a member of the SmackDown brand and could lead to something intriguing.

Below are four potential opponents for Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41 amid reported Drew McIntyre nix.

#4. He could feud with LA Knight leading to a bout at WWE WrestleMania 41

LA Knight is one of the most popular stars in WWE. He joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's main roster in 2022 as the bizarre Max Dupri character. Once Triple H took over, however, he reverted to being LA Knight and he has been a hit ever since.

The Megastar has been a big deal on WWE Friday Night SmackDown for a while now. In fact, he even held the United States Championship for months after defeating Logan Paul for the prized title at SummerSlam.

Knight will certainly need a match for the show and who better than Damian, who recently jumped ship to SmackDown? Knight could take his arrival personally and aim to keep the blue brand for himself moving forward.

#3. Braun Strowman will likely need a big opponent at The Show of Shows

Braun Strowman is one of the most dominant monsters in modern WWE history. He has managed to hold several titles during his time with the promotion, including once capturing the coveted Universal Championship.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently primarily focused on Jacob Fatu and The New Bloodline. At the latest WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Fatu left Braun a bloody mess and destroyed the monster. That certainly won't sit well with him.

Despite that, Braun also wants to be the top dog on SmackDown. He and Priest had a tense face-to-face conversation on the blue brand last week, which could be setting the stage for a proper rivalry moving forward. The two clashing at WrestleMania would be a big match for two very big men.

#2. Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma could target Damian Priest

Santos Escobar is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion currently on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown brand. He is the leader of Legado del Fantasma, a stable known for featuring himself, Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto.

Recently, Legado del Fantasma went through an unfortunate change. Elektra Lopez has been released by WWE. This leaves the group as just a trio. Despite that, they can still be a serious threat on SmackDown.

There could be an interesting story told where Santos attempts to recruit Damian. Priest, wanting to be on his own, could reject the offer. This would then lead to Legado regularly attacking him. This could then lead to a WrestleMania match between Santos and The Archer of Infamy.

#1. Andrade and Damian Priest would put on a banger

Andrade has been back with WWE for over a year now. During that time, he has put on bangers with numerous stars, but it was his ongoing feud with Carmelo Hayes that really delivered the goods. He has been on fire since returning.

There have been teases recently that Andrade could be reuniting with Zelina Vega. For starters, Zelina was moved to WWE SmackDown. Additionally, The Miz suggested Andrade have someone guide him and Andrade seemed interested, but rejected it being The A-Lister.

If this reunion happens, Andrade is likely turning heel. From there, he and Damian Priest could feud heading into WrestleMania. El Idolo and The Archer of Infamy would put on an absolute banger if given a chance, especially on a stage such as that of WrestleMania.

