4 potential opponents for Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE wrestler Dominik Mysterio has greatly improved from last year's WrestleMania when it comes to his charisma and character development. With the gimmick of 'Ex-Con Dom' as part of the faction The Judgment Day, Dominik is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining acts on Monday Night RAW.

WrestleMania is ready to go to Hollywood in 2023. Yet, the 25-year-old Dominik still hasn't been booked for the 39th annual Showcase of The Immortals.

Who has the guts to step up to a WWE Superstar as tough as Dominik Mysterio? Without further ado, let's look at four potential opponents for the youngest member of The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 39.

#4. WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Wrestling fans have been fantasy-booking and speculating about a Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio scenario, and this match may finally come to fruition when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. But does The Masked Superstar have it in him to finally discipline his aggressive son in front of a worldwide audience?

Since joining The Judgment Day, Dominik has relentlessly been punishing and taunting his father on WWE programming. So far, Rey hasn't been able to control his son or retaliate in any way. That may all change at WrestleMania.

In early April 2023, the WWE Universe may see a showdown between a father and a son inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The last time wrestling fans got to watch saw a 'father vs. son' match at The Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 17 in April 2001 between Vince and Shane McMahon.

#3. Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar

WWE SmackDown star Santos Escobar has developed a bond with Rey Mysterio in recent weeks, beginning on February 10th when they exchanged masks, showing each other the ultimate sign of respect in Mexican luchador culture.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Santos appeared bothered by Dominik's treatment of his father. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has made it clear that he's willing to personally teach Dominik a lesson in respect, implying that a match between the two could be on the horizon. If Rey is unwilling to fight his son, Escobar surely won't have a problem stepping into the ring with Dominik.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#Smackdown Something as simple as Santos Escobar showing a legend like Rey Mysterio respect is producing good stuff Something as simple as Santos Escobar showing a legend like Rey Mysterio respect is producing good stuff#Smackdown https://t.co/P0goUrQNyW

At the Grandest Stage of Them All, Santos Escobar may find himself across the ring from one-fourth of The Judgment Day. And knowing how that faction operates, the other members of the group are bound to be close by.

#2. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Wrestling appears to have got on the wrong side of The Judgment Day. Gargano is scheduled to face former NXT rival Finn Balor on the March 6th episode of Monday Night RAW. What if Gargano's conflict with the dark stable leads all the way to WrestleMania?

Johnny Gargano isn't scheduled or rumored to be in a match when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. If Dominik Mysterio doesn't fight his father Rey Mysterio or his father's new friend Santos Escobar, Ex-Con Dom could set his sights on Johnny Wrestling.

#1. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar as a tag team

Rather than face Rey Mysterio or Santos Escobar in a singles match at WrestleMania, Dominik may have to battle both competitors in tag team action. Dominik could team up with either Damian Priest of The Judgment Day or Karrion Kross, who has been feuding with Rey for months.

Rey has demonstrated difficulty in disciplining his notorious heel of a son, so maybe he'll need Santos to take care of a problem that he doesn't have the heart to solve. In this potential tag team bout, Escobar can focus on fighting off Dominik, who Rey refuses to strike. Meanwhile, Rey will have no issue fighting whoever Dominik brings with him as a tag team partner.

The idea that Rey is unable to fight his son can be built for their match at WrestleMania. But when it comes to a singles bout between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, there's an argument to be made that WWE should wait until SummerSlam, an event with historical significance involving the father and son. It was at SummerSlam 2005 when Rey Mysterio defeated Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match for the custody of Dominik.

