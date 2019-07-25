4 Potential opponents for Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Navianah Anderson

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura won his first Intercontinental Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view two weeks ago. The King Of Strong Style defeated Finn Balor in an impromptu match at the kick-off show. With Balor out of the title picture due to the attack by Bray Wyatt, Nakamura will be looking for a new challenger for SummerSlam.

The second-biggest PPV on the calendar for WWE will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday, August 11. WWE will be planning huge matches for the show, so we can expect a big Intercontinental Championship match as well.

Nakamura is a leading superstar and an integral part of SmackDown Live. WWE cannot leave him off of the SummerSlam match-card. In the coming weeks, we'll probably get to know who The Artist will be facing at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

In this article, let's take a look at four opponents the Intercontinental Champion can face at SummerSlam.

#4 Cesaro

Cesaro

Cesaro vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is a match all true wrestling fans would love to see. If WWE gives them enough time, they will tear the house down. The Swiss Superman put on one hell of a show with Aleister Black at Extreme Rules. Without any significant build-up, the two wrestlers produced a cracker in just a week's time.

Cesaro lost to Aleister Black at the Extreme Rules PPV more than a week ago, due to which he lost some momentum. However, WWE will probably go for a face vs. heel feud for the Intercontinental Title, and Cesaro might be the best option to go for.

WWE has been planning a push for Cesaro, and this might be the right time to start it. Even if Cesaro doesn't win the title, the two can potentially produce the match of the night at SummerSlam.

