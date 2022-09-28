4 Potential Opponents for John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Scheduled to take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will air on November 5, 2022. While the event is still far away, WWE has already started building up for the spectacle.

The company recently announced that Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed Universal Championship would take place at the event. On top of that, several part-timers and high-profile superstars are expected to feature at the Saudi Arabia show.

One such name could be John Cena. The Cenation Leader has been off WWE TV since celebrating his 20th Anniversary with the company this June. However, a potential return of the former WWE Champion to the event can't be ruled out.

With that being said, let's look at four potential names The Cenation Leader could clash against at Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. John Cena faces Austin Theory in singles action

Austin Theory's beef with John Cena is well-known among the WWE Universe. The up-and-coming superstar has been pretty vocal on social media, firing verbal volleys at The Cenation Leader on multiple occasions in the past.

While it looked like the company was headed towards a high-octane match between the duo at SummerSlam 2022, it didn't come to fruition. However, it won't be a bad idea if WWE decides to reignite this rivalry, leading to a match at Crown Jewel 2022.

There are multiple ways this could play out if WWE decides to pit the duo against each other. One such interesting way could be to have Cena return to cost Theory his Money in the Bank briefcase, laying down the breadcrumbs for a match at Crown Jewel.

Cena vs. Theory has all the potential to be a blockbuster. A big match against a star of John Cena's caliber would put Theory over to new heights.

#3. Cena goes against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Crown Jewel 2022

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion



he still needs the intercontinental championship John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion he still needs the intercontinental championship https://t.co/EG8s8aSPMM

Given that the 16-time world champion has never held an Intercontinental Championship in his 20-year-long career, John Cena is yet to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. Hence, the creative could have him feature in a match for the coveted workhorse title at Crown Jewel.

Gunther, the current Intercontinental Champion, is currently involved in a feud against Sheamus. However, this ongoing rivalry is likely to reach its climax very soon. Thus, WWE could have a returning Cena square off against The Ring General for the Riyadh show.

Cena would make The Ring General look like a million bucks by taking crazy bumps inside the ring. An impressive showing against the former face of the company would put Gunther in a different league of champions.

#2. Veer Mahan steps up to challenge The Cenation Leader for a match

Brut India @BrutIndia "Indians don’t make good WWE wrestlers." Superstar Veer Mahan aka Rinku Rajput debunked common myths about the glitzy world of WWE... "Indians don’t make good WWE wrestlers." Superstar Veer Mahan aka Rinku Rajput debunked common myths about the glitzy world of WWE... https://t.co/ZesE1Yh6FF

WWE has booked Veer Mahan as an unstoppable force ever since his re-debut on the main roster. The Indian-born superstar has dominated fellow athletes week after week. While Veer has been shifted to NXT, it might not be long before the creative gives him a big match rub.

While it was reported earlier that The Lion could face Goldberg at Crown Jewel, recent reports have suggested that the latter isn't likely to feature at the event. Hence, it won't be a bad idea if the creative team decides to have Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect replace the WCW legend in the rumored contest.

While this would give Cena a fresh face to work with, Veer Mahan will get his chance to shine on the big stage.

#1. The Cenation Leader faces The Beast

A recent report has revealed that Brock Lesnar is scheduled to compete at Crown Jewel 2022. While there's still a cloud over his potential opponent at the event, a possible match against Cena could be on the cards if WWE decides to take a different route than "Cena putting over young talent."

Given the history between the duo, WWE reigniting a high-octane feud between the two gargantuan names in the company would make total sense. With only so much left in the former adversaries, it's high time the promotion booked them in some crowd-pulling feuds.

The Cenation Leader going one-on-one against Lesnar would certainly blow off the roof at Mrsool Park. Cena's defense against Lesnar's offense would make for an interesting watch for the WWE Universe.

Should John Cena return to WWE for a match at Crown Jewel 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE book Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for Crown Jewel 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far