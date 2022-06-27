4 Potential opponents for Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The WWE Universe was left impressed when Logan Paul showcased his in-ring expertise earlier this year. At WrestleMania 38, he more than held his own against some established wrestlers and excelled in the celebrity match spot he was given.

Fans know of Logan Paul as a smug YouTuber who sometimes engages in exhibition fights. He has previously taken on the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and KSI inside the boxing ring. When he switched to the squared circle, however, few expected him to perform at the level he did.

Despite the initial resentment, fans have clamored for his return since The Show of Shows. There are a few potential opponents for the social media sensation to face should he return to the ring soon. On that note, take a look at four possible superstars Logan Paul could face if he returns at a grand stage like SummerSlam 2022.

#4. On our list of potential opponents for Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2022: The Miz

This is the most obvious one. The Miz and Logan Paul beat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 before something unexpected happened. As the heels celebrated their victory, Miz dropped his partner on the night with a Skull Crushing Finale and proceeded to boast.

Paul was absolutely furious and let it be known in his post-match interview. Everyone instantly knew that he wanted nothing more than to get his hands on The A-Lister.

WWE can proceed with this storyline and have the two do battle in a marquee match at SummerSlam, where the YouTuber can get his revenge against the wannabe Hollywood man.

#3. Riddle

Safe to say Riddle and Paul won't be bros

Riddle hasn't had a great time on SmackDown lately. His tag team partner was injured, he suffered multiple beatdowns at the hands of The Usos, he lost to Roman Reigns, and recently failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, he is still as upbeat as ever and deserves to be on the upper midcard of the product.

The idea of Riddle going up against Logan Paul at SummerSlam is delicious. The former is a beloved babyface and will be cheered on by everyone. The latter, on the other hand, is someone fans love to hate. As a result, it will be the ultimate match in terms of character dynamics.

The Original Bro's simple and chill vibe clashing with Paul's flashy ego will make for a gripping storyline as well. Few men on the planet are more deserving of an RKO than the YouTube sensation. Fans will be incredibly happy to see him get beaten by those three letters on a show like SummerSlam.

#2. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 to shut Kevin Owens up. Everyone was elated to see him and his trademark Stunners back in action. He hasn't wrestled since his victory over Owens, but we hope he makes one last return to stomp a mudhole on a certain celebrity.

That celebrity is Logan Paul. Having a reputation for being an online heel, fans love it when he is flat on his back. We saw massive cheers when KO stunned him a couple of years ago, and we are sure the internet would explode if he took a Stunner from the master.

Austin versus Paul on a stage like SummerSlam would be a fun matchup that would deliver entertainment in spades. If there is some beer, some mudholes, and some Stunners involved, it would be an iconic moment in pro wrestling history.

#1. John Cena

Will Paul see Cena in a match?

Logan Paul loves to cash in on mainstream appeal. This is why he arranged for himself to fight the likes of KSI and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The high-profile celebrities he has competed against have elevated his stock and generated tons of money for everyone involved.

John Cena is someone who is incredibly famous himself. Having been the face of WWE for many years, his recent jump to Hollywood has brightened his star even further. A clash between WWE's Franchise Player and one of the world's most successful internet personalities at SummerSlam could be internet-breaking and watched by more people than anyone can count.

Should the match go ahead, it would also be the first time in a long time that Cena would be universally cheered.

