4 potential opponents who could face Shinsuke Nakamura next

Harsh Agrawal

Shinsuke Nakamura

If by chance you didn't know that Shinsuke Nakamura was the United States Champion, then WWE wasn't even planning on telling you on this week's episode of SmackDown, because he wasn't even mentioned on the entire show.

Last week WWE posted a clip on Twitter in which Nakamura said he will only compete for his championship when he finds an opponent worthy for his time. So, it seems like next week he will probably attack someone to start a possible feud. This is something new WWE is trying right now, and it goes well with Nakamura's character as a heel.

Here is a list of opponents Nakamura could face next, or probably attack next. I have chosen wrestlers who are either not doing anything significant at the moment or could benefit from this feud.

#4 Tye Dillinger

10! 10! 10!

Tye Dillinger is a jobber on SmackDown at the moment. He has the talent to become a well-known wrestler, but is a victim of the rising competition.

Dillinger returned to WWE in 2017 as part of the Royal Rumble, and has since been used to fill TV time with meaningless matches. He is a good in-ring wrestler as seen in the independent circuit during the early 2010s.

He is a suitable opponent for Nakamura and could really use some TV time. He deserves this push after all these years with WWE and the independent circuit. It would also provide a surprise package for the WWE Universe, as not many have seen him closely, a result of being a jobber. He could play a great babyface just like Jeff Hardy, and I can promise that wrestling fans will love him.

#3 R-Truth

What's Up!

He is one of the most underrated wrestlers right now. He returned to SmackDown last month after nursing an injury. He is currently used in back-stage segments most of the time where he interrupts other wrestlers' promos.

Even in his 40s, he is a great in-ring talent, as seen in his match against The Miz in the most recent episode of SmackDown.

He is not involved in any of the storylines right now, so he could use a title shot for the US Championship. It will be his first serious feud after returning from an injury. Also, with the kind of goof character R-truth is playing right now, it will be fun to see him cut promos on Nakamura, and I even cannot imagine the responses he would come up with. From the entertainment perspective, R-Truth will be my first pick.

