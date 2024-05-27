4 potential replacements for Gunther on WWE RAW if he goes after Cody Rhodes 

WWE Superstar Gunther engraved his name on the pages of history by becoming the 2024 King of the Ring winner. Not only did he win the tournament and capture the coveted crown, but he also earned a world title opportunity at SummerSlam 2024. While he is expected to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE could pull off a major swerve.

Although Triple H has mentioned that the winner will face the world champion of their respective brand, The Ring General could go after Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer in a surprising turn of events. He could become a part of Friday Night SmackDown to challenge The American Nightmare for the top prize of the blue brand. As a result, the former Intercontinental Champion moving to SmackDown may leave a huge void on Monday Night RAW.

Let's look at four potential replacements for Gunther on WWE RAW if he goes after Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion and has a decorated career. Therefore, he could be the right pick to replace The Ring General on Monday Night RAW in case the latter moves to SmackDown.

The Prizefighter could resume his storyline with Sami Zayn, as the two have a rich history. Owens could challenge Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship if the latter holds on to the title until then. It could give rise to an intriguing feud between the two on the red brand, regardless of the championship.

#3. LA Knight

One of the other suitable replacements for the Imperium leader on Monday Night RAW is WWE Superstar LA Knight. The Megastar has been part of SmackDown for quite some time and his time on the blue brand is seemingly reaching its apogee.

Therefore, Knight could move to Monday Night RAW if Gunther comes after Cody Rhodes at this year's SummerSlam and becomes a part of SmackDown. The Defiant One moving to the red brand could pave the way for some incredible things on RAW.

Not only will it deliver fresh feuds and storylines for him but it could also sow the seeds for many dream matches for LA Knight on the WWE's flagship brand.

#2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the top choices who could fill Gunther's potential void on Monday Night RAW. The Phenomenal One could move to the red brand and redeem himself, as he is currently struggling to capitalize on the big opportunities he is getting on SmackDown.

If Gunther challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, AJ Styles could move to Monday Night RAW. He could start fresh feuds and storylines on the brand, which will help him revitalize his career on the main roster and put it back on track.

Moreover, he could chase the World Heavyweight Championship on the flagship brand, which could pave the way for some incredible feuds and rivalries.

#1. Randy Orton could replace Gunther

One of the biggest names in WWE who could be the best possible replacement for Gunther on Monday Night RAW is Randy Orton. The Viper has been part of SmackDown ever since he returned to WWE following a lengthy injury hiatus. He delivered some great feuds and storylines on the blue brand.

Therefore, The Apex Predator could finally start afresh on the red brand in case The Ring General challenges Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this year. Orton's move to RAW will not only benefit USA Network but it will also be a huge acquisition that could benefit the entire roster.

Randy Orton could feud with numerous superstars, such as Damian Priest, CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio, and more. Besides, he could also revisit his classic old rivalries with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus on the red brand. Hence, he is one of the suitable replacements for Gunther on RAW.

