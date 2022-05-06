4 matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash will be upon us in a few days, and the excitement levels are getting higher. Matches have received more build up and in some cases stipulations, making them more exciting prospects than a couple of weeks ago.

Some of the matches scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash are rematches from WrestleMania 38, while others are fresh encounters booked for the show. The mix on the match card has provided fans with good reasons to get themselves invested in the event.

Naturally, there are some matches the WWE Universe is more excited for than others. More expectations are on the shoulders of the performers in these matches, and they will do their best to live up to them.

On that note, here are four matches that could potentially steal the show at WrestleMania Backlash.

#4. On our list of potential WrestleMania Backlash bangers: AJ Styles vs. Edge

Styles vs. Edge is likely to be phenomenal

Edge's recent dark gimmick and stable with Damian Priest has not been well-received by fans. WWE gave everyone what they wanted and turned Edge heel, but not in the way some may have envisioned.

However, The Rated-R Superstar is a phenomenal in-ring worker, and no matter what happens at WrestleMania Backlash, his match with AJ Styles will be high quality. The two superstars wrestled a hell of a match at WrestleMania 38, and will be looking to do one better this time around.

With Priest banned from ringside, the door is open for a clean one-on-one affair or some shenanigans from someone new. Either way, this match has the potential to become the best match of the night.

#3. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit match)

Someone's gonna say "I quit!"

Fans were stunned when Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 and retained her SmackDown Women's Championship. Since then, her gloating hasn't stopped, but it might just come to a screeching halt come WrestleMania Backlash.

All it takes for victory is for one woman to get the other to say those two words. The I Quit match stipulation often guarantees a long and drawn-out war of attrition, and we are expecting the same from Flair and Rousey.

The two women are great in-ring workers and could steal the show with their match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen will stop at nothing to get the other to submit, and we are in for a treat.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins arguably stole the show at WrestleMania 38. Since then, their feud has only gotten more intense and heated, so don't bet against their rematch being the best match of the WrestleMania Backlash night.

Rhodes vs. Rollins has the best build of any feud heading into the show. Such a simple recipe all but guarantees a show-stealer, and we'd be fools to bet against them.

#1. The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro

WWE tore up the tag team championship unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro and made it a six-man tag team match. They added Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to each side respectively, making the matchup that much more intense and interesting.

While there is nothing on the line at the time of writing, it still promises to be a bitter battle between the two teams. The Usos and RK-Bro have had a great rivalry over the last couple of weeks, while the reaction McIntyre got when he confronted Reigns confirmed that fans were behind him as the one to beat The Tribal Chief.

This match could go either way and anything could happen in the closing moments. In fact, we are thinking that this may low-key end up being the match of the night. Bonus points if Reigns gets pinned by McIntyre.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Prem Deshpande