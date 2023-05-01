4 potential swerves that could happen at WWE Backlash 2023 - a massive heel turn, The Bloodline crumbles

WWE Backlash 2023 will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6, 2023.

The Stamford-based company has announced seven matches for the event so far. While Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at the event.

Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one contest. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bad Bunny, and more will also be in action on May 6.

The Stamford-based company could be planning a few potential twists and turns for the premium live event to draw eyeballs. Moreover, this would also plant seeds for fresh rivalries and storylines.

On that note, here are four potential swerves WWE could be planning for Backlash 2023.

#4. Drew McIntyre returns and costs Seth Rollins his match against Omos at WWE Backlash 2023

Seth Rollins is scheduled to take on Omos at Backlash. However, things may not end too well for The Visionary as he could succumb to a loss after potential interference from Drew McIntyre.

A recent report revealed that the company is planning a feud between Seth Rollins and heel McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. While The Scottish Warrior has been off WWE TV for quite some time now, he was drafted to the red brand on the opening night of the WWE Draft.

The company could have him turn on Rollins when he gets back to television. McIntyre could cost The Architect a win and lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud.

#3. Bray Wyatt returns and costs Bobby Lashley his match

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 🏾 The All-Mighty World Tour kicks off tonight at #WWEBirmingham and goes all through Europe before I win back my US Title at #WWEBacklash ! Let’s roll!! The All-Mighty World Tour kicks off tonight at #WWEBirmingham and goes all through Europe before I win back my US Title at #WWEBacklash! Let’s roll!! 👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/kAYdS2PyX1

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV since March due to medical reasons. While there were murmurs of The Eater of Worlds returning on the opening night of the WWE Draft, it didn't happen.

However, a recent report revealed that Wyatt is excited about his return to the Stamford-based company. This could be a sign that he's close to coming back.

The company could throw a curveball at fans by having Wyatt return to WWE at Backlash to resume his feud against Bobby Lashley. The creative team could have the former WWE Champion cost Lashley a win in the United States Championship match.

#2. Bayley turns on IYO SKY

IYO SKY will take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash 2023. However, things may not end too well for SKY, who will be facing one of the most dominant champions of the modern era while her own faction is teetering on the brink.

WWE has been teasing the potential split of Damage CTRL in the last few weeks. The company may finally pull the plug on the faction at WWE Backlash 2023.

The creative team could have Bayley turn on SKY to cost her a win in the RAW Women's Championship match. This would not only send fans into a frenzy but also begin an engaging and personal feud between the two.

#1. Solo Sikoa lays waste to The Usos at WWE Backlash 2023

The Usos will join forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle in a 3-on-3 tag match at WWE Backlash 2023. However, this could turn into something bigger by the end of the night.

Given The Bloodline is unlikely to win the match, the creative team could have one of The Usos eat the pin. This could lead to Solo blaming the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions for the loss.

The Enforcer looked disgruntled following The Usos' loss against Owens and Zayn on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown and another loss might not sit too well with him. Hence, an irate Sikoa may turn on his brothers following their loss.

The creative team could have the former NXT superstar level The Usos with a Samoan Spike, much to the shock of WWE fans.

Are you excited about WWE Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

