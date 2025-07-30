4 potential WWE Summerslam 2025 swerves you should know about

Seth Rollins makes his entrance on RAW flanked by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed [Image: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins makes his entrance on RAW flanked by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed [Image: WWE.com]

We are officially less than a week away from WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the hype train is well and truly running full steam ahead. So far, twelve matches have been announced for the Stamford-based promotion's 38th annual summer extravaganza, with almost every division featured. By all indications, Premium Live Event set to emanate from Met Life Stadium is on track to live up to its promise of being the biggest SummerSlam ever.

Triple H and co. have lined up both men's and women's singles world and mid-card title matches, plus massive tag team championship bouts. On top of that, some of the company's biggest names are attached to non-title bouts designed to elevate rising stars and celebrity competitors making their way into the business. With all that star power and gold on the line, there are bound to be a few swerves here and there.

Here are four of the biggest potential surprises WWE could be planning at SummerSlam 2025 that you should know about

#4: Women's World Champion Naomi gets a bodyguard at WWE Summerslam 2025

Women's World Champion Naomi (L), NXT star Lash Legend (R) [Images: WWE.com]
Women's World Champion Naomi (L), NXT star Lash Legend (R) [Images: WWE.com]

Naomi shocked the world at WWE Evolution 2025 by successfully cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The former Queen of Glow claimed her third world title, satisfyingly paying off a heel turn that has rejuvenated her career. However, there's little time to celebrate as she is set to defend the championship against Ripley and SKY barely three weeks later.

Having pulled off one of the swerves of the year in Atlanta, could the former TNA Knockouts Champion make it two in a row at SummerSlam by introducing a new ally? The former Funkadactyl formed a fairly successful duo with Tamina early in her career, and she could follow the same formula with a younger talent from NXT.

Many fans fancy the idea of Lash Legend showing up to help the 37-year-old retain in her first defence, and this is a rumor to keep one's eye on.

#3: A big bloodline debut or return at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Officially, one could say that WWE's Bloodline storyline, which commenced in August 2020, ended when Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on RAW's Netflix debut. Any mention of the "Bloodline" name reduced drastically, and contention over Tribal Chief status ceased altogether. However, members of the various iterations of the iconic faction are still going strong, with Sikoa's contingent still big in numbers.

The 32-year-old recently recruited Talla Tonga and JC Mateo to help him dethrone Jacob Fatu alongside the returning Tonga Loa. Fatu has in turn allied with Jimmy Uso, but the two babyfaces often find themselves outnumbered by Solo and his three MFTs. This has led fans to wonder where other members of the family who are signed with the Stamford-based promotion might be.

Could we see the infamous "Bloodline black hoodie" return for a babyface turn from Tama Tonga or a debut from Lance Anoa'i? Could one of them show up to help Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed? Only time will tell.

#2: Seth Rollins executes a fakeout cash-in at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins suffered a seemingly legitimate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The Visionary looked to have tweaked the same knee that previously kept him out of action for almost a year, limping into an anti-climactic defeat by LA Knight. Fans initially feared the worst, but a combination of media rumors and WWE's subtle teasing raised speculation that it may be a "work".

Paul Heyman and co. have made it a point to keep mentioning The Visionary's injury, repeatedly reminding everyone that he's sidelined FOR A LONG TIME. This feels like an effort to lull their opponents into a sense of false security, only for him to take everyone by surprise with a returning cash-in. What better moment for this than SummerSlam, when nemesis CM Punk competes for the World Title?

What's crazy is that this may not even be the craziest swerve of the weekend!

#1: Cody Rhodes turns heel at WWE Summerslam 2025

Ever since The Rock asked Cody Rhodes for his "soul" on the road to Elimination Chamber, rumors of the latter turning heel have refused to die down. John Cena eventually took Rhodes' place in the swerve of the year, embarking on a highly divisive villain arc in which he dethroned The American Nightmare. Speculation regarding the former AEW star turning cooled off in the interim, but ahead of their second meeting at SummerSlam, it's making a roaring comeback.

Be it the self-anointed QB1 wearing accessories similar to The Rock's or displaying an edgier side as a babyface, he can't seem to shake the heel turn talk. While it's hard to imagine Triple H and Co pulling the trigger now when he's arguably more beloved than ever, stranger things have happened. One thing's for sure: A Cody turn or even a double turn is something to look out for this Sunday.

Especially if The Final Boss makes an appearance.

