4 Predictions for WWE in September 2019

The Deadman is scheduled to feature on September 10th edition of SmackDown

Even though the month of August had its highs and lows, it was not a bad month for WWE. It saw the company taking some major steps- Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Universal Champion at SummerSlam, The Fiend's blockbuster and breathtaking debut to the ring, WWE announcing the return of King of the Ring tournament and so much more.

On the other hand, it was a very good month for WWE from the viewership point of view, given the huge success of SummerSlam 2019. Furthermore, the weekly viewership of both RAW and SmackDown has also been satisfying. Thus, WWE seems to be back on track ever since Paul Heyman and Eric Bishoff have taken over the Red and Blue Brands respectively.

However, all this is in the rearview mirror now, as we march into the month of September. Given SmackDown will be moving to Fox in October, this month is of utter importance for WWE. Thus, a few major changes look totally on the cards, especially on the Blue brand.

On top of that, expect WWE to lay down the breadcrumbs for a few huge feuds in this month, given some are expected to end at Clash of Champions. All in all, September looks to have all the ingredients to become another enthralling month for WWE.

So, without further ado, in this article, we take a look at my four huge predictions for WWE in September 2019.

#4 WWE continues to rack up satisfying viewership

The Undertaker's return on September 10th edition of SmackDown will certainly boost the ratings.

August was a good month for WWE from viewership point of view. While SummerSlam, as expected, proved to be a huge success commercially, the weekly shows of RAW and SmackDown were also able to rack up satisfying numbers.

Expect this trend to continue throughout this month, given a few major changes look to be on the cards.

Well, rumor has it that WWE will be pushing The Fiend in the main event scene after Clash of Champions, thus, it will surely help WWE to boost their ratings. On top of that, The Deadman's arrival on September 10th episode of SmackDown will also help rack up those huge viewership numbers.

Thus, the month of September looks promising for WWE from the viewership point of view.

