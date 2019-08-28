WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Advertised To Face Universal Champion At Hell In A Cell PPV

'The Fiend' on the hunt for gold?

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most talked-about Superstars all year ever since he was repackaged with the highlight being the debut of his alter-ego, The Fiend

Wyatt has spent several weeks now targeting WWE Hall of Famers such as Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler, but doesn't officially have an active feud with a main roster Superstar. However, it seems like his next one will be the biggest one.

'The Fiend' and his next target

WWE has something very hot right now with Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. This crazy and much talked about persona has revived the former WWE Champion's career and has the WWE Universe right behind him. It seems like the main event scene is quite literately where The Fiend will be thrust into next.

The venue that will host October's WWE Hell in A Cell Pay-Per-View, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, is now advertising that Wyatt will challenge either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship. You can view the Tweet below.

The Fiend to challenge for the Championship?

So it seems highly possible that we may see Wyatt challenge the winner of the Rollins and Strowman Championship match from Clash of Champions. He could actually take out the winner of the match at the PPV itself and stake his claim for the title.

It is still possible that the venue could be wrong, but that only ever happens in rare cases. Could we see The Fiend become the new WWE Universal Champion at WWE Hell in A Cell this October? Just maybe.

Some may think it might be a little too early for Wyatt to challenge for the Championship, but WWE should probably strike while the iron is hot, on the character. Wyatt is red hot at the moment and WWE should jump on this opportunity to take him even further.