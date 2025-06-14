4 predictions for The Wyatt Sicks for the rest of 2025

The Wyatt Sicks made their much-anticipated return to WWE last month after a long absence. Right after their comeback, the faction destroyed the tag team division on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy and his group have been wreaking havoc on the blue brand by launching surprise attacks on random teams week after week.

This week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks went head-to-head with the Motor City Machine Guns, who were determined to halt their momentum.. However, the eerie faction ultimately prevailed. This was seemingly a major indication that WWE has significant plans for Howdy and Co. moving forward.

Here are four predictions for The Wyatt Sicks for the rest of 2025:

#4. A new member could join the faction

The Wyatt Sicks have been teasing the arrival of a new member for quite a long time. They have teased a new addition through video packages during the show since their arrival last year, hinting that somebody would join them. Well, chances are indeed high that fans could see a new member stepping up to join them by the end of this year.

Now that Uncle Howdy and Co. are back on television, WWE can finally pull the trigger on that decision. The arrival of a new figure in the faction has the potential to add a fresh layer to the storyline and generate hype around it. Well, that new member could be Alexa Bliss or a fresh face from the roster. But WWE might likely add a new member sooner rather than later.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks may win the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks have been involved in the SmackDown tag team division ever since they came back. The group has attacked every team on the roster, including the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits. The eerie faction hunting the division makes it likely that the Sicks could ultimately compete for the tag titles down the line.

And that could also lead to them winning the WWE Tag Team Championship later this year. This would solidify The Wyatt Sicks' presence by giving the stable its first major accomplishment on the main roster. With the coveted title in the spooky faction's grasp, Triple H can build some great feuds and storylines on SmackDown, reviving the tag team division.

#2. Uncle Howdy may compete in a singles match at SummerSlam

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam in its history this year, and that is because it is set to be a two-night event for the first time. The company needs some high-profile and fantasy bouts that could add grandeur to the show. With Uncle Howdy being an active talent on SmackDown, WWE could easily put him in a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The company could advertise it as the first singles match of Howdy in almost a year. Besides, it has been observed that fans pay extra attention to the segments involving Uncle Howdy due to his connection with Bray Wyatt. Well, the company could indeed capitalize on this by giving Bo Dallas' alter ego a major match at SummerSlam.

#1. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss could reunite

Alexa Bliss has been rumored to join The Wyatt Sicks since February this year. But for some reason, WWE hasn't pulled the trigger yet. Now, there's a high chance that Little Miss Bliss could eventually join the faction by the end of 2025. The addition of a credible talent like Bliss would add star power to the group and may elevate the faction in terms of their position on the card.

It could eventually lead to the reunion of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss for the first time in over four years. As a team on SmackDown, the two stars could once again dominate the women's tag team division. Cross and Bliss may also go after the Women's Tag Team Championship to bring gold to the eerie faction.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown.

