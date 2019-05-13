4 Problems The Wild Card Rule Has Already Created

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 667 // 13 May 2019, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where has McMahon gone wrong?

WWE has been fighting an uphill battle with their ratings, as it is no secret that Raw and Smackdown Live has been on the decline for years now, however, this is a predicament many had predicted WWE would arrive at due to their creative team's inability to create compelling content. Therefore, on Monday Night Raw last week we saw Vince McMahon try to provide a solution to his problems. and that solution was the Wild Card Rule.

Now, let's just say the reaction to that decision by the chairman was not received with open arms. Who are we kidding here, this was one of the worst decisions McMahon has made in a long time, as the rules around this concept were broken by the company themselves within a few hours of its inception.

Now, what must be said is that rumors have circulated that McMahon's reasoning for introducing this concept was based on both TV Networks that broadcast Raw and Smackdown Live wanting the biggest stars working both shows, which led to the compromise by McMahon.

However, while McMahon thought of this decision as a solution, it may be an even bigger problem, so, let's analyse how this could impact the WWE.

#1 Other Superstars Are Getting Left-out

A side story in the main event.

The first question many had when Vince McMahon announced that WWE would be implementing the Wild Card Rule was what will happen to the Raw and Smackdown Live superstars? Now, there is a debate to be held whether this rule will sideline those brands' superstars, but when you look what happened over the last week, it's clear that WWE is foolishly promoting top stars over brand exclusives, and that is a huge mistake.

The main event of Raw saw Smackdown Live stars Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan battle over the WWE Title, while over on the blue brand, Raw's AJ Styles and Sami Zayn did battle for the same title, which left out main eventers like Kevin Owens sitting on the sidelines in his own narrative. Where is the logic in that? If the brand split was created to give everyone an equal chance of succeeding, why is WWE pushing other stars in the background while highlighting opposite brands' megastars?

1 / 4 NEXT