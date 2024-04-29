4 questions that must be answered on Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft

Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft takes place on Monday Night RAW emanating from Kansas City, Missouri. It will be a highly-anticipated episode not just because it concludes the draft but also because it's the go-home RAW before Backlash 2024. The audience will be very curious to find out how the company responds to the mixed reactions to Night 1's picks whilst tying up the road to Lyon.

Other than the draft, little has been announced about the show, including a six-man tag team and a Logan Paul appearance. Coming after Night 1 of the draft and an eventful episode of the red brand last week, there will be plenty of queries on fans' minds about what's in store.

Here are four of the biggest questions that must be answered on Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft

#4: How will WWE RAW follow up on last week's explosive episode?

The April 22nd episode of WWE RAW was quite an eventful show. Not only was it headlined by a battle royal to crown a new Women's World Champion, but it also featured a shocking turn as Giovanni Vinci was booted from Imperium. Elsewhere, Chad Gable explained his recent heel turn and Sheamus confronted Drew McIntyre about his obsession with CM Punk.

With the Monday Night roster set to change effective next week, will all these story beats be addressed? Will some Superstars switch brands and leave threads hanging? Who will step up to challenge Becky Lynch? What's next for Liv Morgan's revenge tour and Vinci's singles career? Will Alpha Academy fall in line or throw Master Gable out? What will come of the tension teased between DIY last week?

Most importantly, with McIntyre now injured, how will the show move forward given that it's already missing Seth Rollins, Punk, and Rhea Ripley?

#3: Why is Logan Paul appearing on Night 2 of the WWE Draft?

By virtue of champions being protected in the 2024 WWE Draft, Logan Paul is set to stay a SmackDown Superstar for the coming year. The United States Champion has not appeared on any blue brand episode since retaining his title at WrestleMania XL, including Night 1 of the draft. However, Paul is advertised for Night 2, taking place on the brand to which he's not signed.

So why is one of the blue brand's premier titleholders appearing on the flagship show with a draft going on? Could he recruit an ally or make an enemy? Will he have an announcement to make? Will he participate in the draft like Cody Rhodes did on Friday? The Maverick's appearance will definitely attract a lot of intrigue.

#2: Will WWE RAW see any last minute additions to Backlash 2024?

Before Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft, only two matches had been made official for Backlash 2024. SmackDown saw three matches added to the card, bringing the number to five. This is around the usual number of matches the company books on Premium Live Events, so there may not be any more additions on the go-home RAW.

On the other hand, the red brand is only represented in one of the five matches taking place in the history-making Lyon show. This suggests that the Monday night show could make some last-minute additions of its own, bringing the number of matches to six or seven. So which matches could be added?

Will Becky Lynch get an immediate challenger? Will Chad Gable or Gunther or both get rematches for the Intercontinental Title? Could Awesome Truth get into a last-minute dispute with one of the other teams in their tag team division? The Backlash card may not quite be finalized! Surveillez l'espace!

#1: Which picks will make waves on Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft?

While Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft received mixed reactions, it nonetheless featured some blockbuster picks. Nia Jax was drafted to SmackDown and made an immediate impact, sending a message to that roster in the Women's Title match. Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes marked his callup with a main event clash against the face of the company while Bron Breakker was traded to RAW.

Which Night 2 picks will be newsworthy? Which NXT stars will get called up? Will top stars like CM Punk get the Roman Reigns treatment and be exempted from the draft, increasing the unpredictability factor for the future? Which stars or teams will cross over between main roster brands? How will Triple H and Co. make the second night more exciting than the first?

The world will be watching.

