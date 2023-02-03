4 questions WWE SmackDown must answer from Royal Rumble 2023

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is one of the most highly anticipated in a long time. Although both Royal Rumble matches were won by RAW Superstars, the roster on the blue brand made some highlights of its own. From the splintering of the Bloodline to the enigmatic Pitch Black match, the SmackDown roster left a huge stamp on the Premium Live Event.

The fallout from these events is thus highly anticipated, leaving fans with a question: what will come next? As the road to WrestleMania 39 kicks off, there are plenty of things that need to be addressed on the Friday Night show.

Here are four of the most pressing questions WWE SmackDown must answer from Royal Rumble 2023.

#4: How will WWE SmackDown capitalize on Gunther and Liv Morgan's momentum?

Morgan and Gunther put in very memorable shifts at the Royal Rumble

Both Royal Rumble matches may have been won by RAW Superstars, but WWE SmackDown stars arguably stole the show in the Alamodome. Gunther and Liv Morgan, in particular, had memorable performances at the event, emerging as the iron man and woman of their respective battle royals. Though they both came in second best, their performances were both historic and record-setting.

WWE SmackDown will need to keep their momentum high by getting them involved in compelling storylines right away. Will the Ring General enter a three-way WrestleMania 39 feud with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, as fans have speculated? Will he somehow end up in a dream match with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley? With Charlotte Flair taken off the board by Rhea Ripley, will Morgan establish herself as a frontrunner to take on RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39?

Tonight's show should have some answers.

#3: Will Rhea Ripley move to WWE SmackDown full-time as she prepares to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39?

After winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley did not follow the recent Rumble winner trend of making the world wait for her decision. She immediately set her sights on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Driven by a need for redemption after her humbling WrestleMania 36 loss at the hands of The Queen, The Eradicator will seek to dethrone the 14-time World Champion in Hollywood.

There is one logistical problem with that, though. Ripley is a RAW Superstar, and a key member of one of the top factions on the red brand. Will The Judgment Day's Eradicator be traded to WWE SmackDown? Will the faction move with her (and in the process facilitate a Mysterios family feud for WrestleMania 39)? Will she work on both shows?

After tonight, the picture should be clearer.

#2: What is Bray Wyatt's Road to WrestleMania 39?

WWE @WWE As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble , Uncle Howdy made a big splash! As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! https://t.co/TqYhpt1sAZ

Bray Wyatt's first match back in WWE was typical of the three-time World Champion's second stint in the company. Many loved it. Some hated it. Others are still confused by it. One thing is for certain: it was so different from everything else on offer, and thus difficult to ignore.

WWE SmackDown's resident enigma defeated LA Knight decisively at Royal Rumble 2023. Post-match, he enlisted the help of the mysterious Uncle Howdy to put an exclamation on his win, with the latter diving off an elevated platform onto the fallen Megastar. With the feud seemingly fully concluded, one wonders what's next for Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Will he face frenemy Uncle Howdy at the Show of Shows? Will they align to target another top star? How might Alexa Bliss feature in this equation?

We shall have a clearer picture of the road ahead by the end of the show.

#1: What next for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline?

The biggest question on anyone's mind coming out of Royal Rumble 2023 concerns Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. The former Honorary Uce finally stood up to Roman Reigns at the event with a vicious chair shot, earning himself a trademark Bloodline beat down. As Zayn lay on the mat next to his helpless best friend Kevin Owens, many questions swirled in fans' minds.

Will Zayn challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Title at Elimination Chamber 2023 in his hometown of Montreal? Will they meet on one of the nights of WrestleMania 39? How will Kevin Owens factor into this going forward? How will Jey Uso deal with his conflicted loyalties after walking out on his family?

The WWE Universe is very anxious to see what comes next, and with barely two weeks untill the Montreal Premium Live Event, WWE SmackDown is bound to provide some answers immediately.

