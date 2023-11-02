4 rare facts about Roman Reigns' historic title reign

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is already one for the history books. His more than a thousand days as a champion and the opponents he had to face to keep it made it a much more exciting reign. However, there are other details in his run that fans may still not know.

For this list, we will look at four rare facts regarding Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4. Record-making appearance for WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Stamford-based promotion will hit its fifth Crown Jewel event on November 4, 2023. Cody Rhodes, John Cena, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and more are expected to perform at the event. However, Roman Reigns will not only perform in the Saudi Arabia show but also make an impressive record.

The upcoming Crown Jewel will mark Roman's third defense in Saudi Arabia within his current, uninterrupted reign – a record. In 2021, he defended it against Brock Lesnar. In 2022, against Logan Paul, and he is set to defend it against LA Knight at this year's edition.

#3. Roman Reigns has an impressive list of opponents

The Tribal Chief has faced 17 opponents for his championships since winning the Universal title in 2020. These include the likes of Logan Paul, Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Cesaro, and Jey Uso.

The other 11 opponents of Roman are former World Champions. These include Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson), Edge (AKA Adam Copeland), Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Goldberg.

Roman has defended the title against 17 opponents and 11 former World Champions. This is the most a champion has done in the modern era.

#2. Historic appearances for the Big 4 WWE Premium Live Events

Since winning the Universal title in 2020, Roman Reigns has been present in WWE's "Big 4" events: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

The Tribal Chief has made consecutive appearances at Royal Rumble since 2020, WrestleMania since 2021, SummerSlam since 2021, and Survivor Series since 2019. This marks him as the first World Champion to enter WWE's Big 4 events as champion for three years in a row.

#1. The number of defenses is the most in the modern era

It's no secret that Roman Reigns has taken fewer matches in recent years. Despite this, he still gained an interesting record for his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman has had 30 title defenses on WWE weekly programming and Premium Live Events – LA Knight this weekend being his 31st. However, it will be 54 defenses when house shows are included. This means that he's defended his world title the most in the modern era.

