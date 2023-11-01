WWE's plans for Roman Reigns after Crown Jewel - Reports

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in WWE for over three years. The Tribal Chief is one of the biggest draws for the company, and we now have an interesting report on the promotion's plans for him following Crown Jewel.

Reigns has been working a limited schedule for the last two years, despite holding the top prize in the company. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

If a recent report is to be believed, the match against Knight could be The Tribal Chief's last match this year. According to Ringside News, Roman Reigns will be taking a brief hiatus after Crown Jewel and isn't expected to don his wrestling boots until 2024.

Expand Tweet

A top RAW star recently took a shot at The Tribal Chief for his lack of title defenses. Find it out and more in today's WWE News Roundup.

WWE legend suggested a booking idea for Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will defend his coveted title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in what will be his first televised title defense since SummerSlam. While the latter is on a hot streak right now, and is widely popular among fans, chances of him usurping The Head of the Table are minimal.

Kevin Nash suggested how the company can book the match on his Kliq This podcast this week. The Hall of Famer believes that a finish similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania match against Bret Hart can protect LA Knight even in defeat.

"What I would do is make it the most competitive match possible with as many false finishes as possible. You can do with LA Knight with what Bret Hart did with Steve Austin. You can elevate LA Knight and still get out of there with a nice piece of business that keeps both of them really, really strong."

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and LA Knight were involved in a war of words on last week's SmackDown which turned into a physical altercation. The Megastar stood tall in the end after defeating Jimmy Uso in the main event.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here