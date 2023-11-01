WWE News Roundup: Top star welcomes baby boy, Hall of Famer reveals she is obsessed with Rhea Ripley, Female star takes shot at Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories about Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and more.

Rhea Ripley, along with The Judgment Day, has been one of the hottest acts in WWE over the last year. The Eradicator has completely dominated the RAW Women's division and is doing some of the best work of her life. Recently, a Hall of Famer revealed that he's obsessed with Mami and wants to join her faction.

In other news, a female star took a shot at Roman Reigns for his lack of title defenses, while a SmackDown star welcomed their fifth baby boy. Let's dive into this and more in today's News Roundup.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson says she's obsessed with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest attractions in the wrestling world currently, and her charm has also mesmerized Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Torrie revealed that she's a huge fan of Mami:

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it."

Torrie Wilson has also expressed her desire to stand across the ring from Mami in the past. It'll be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer ever returns to action.

#2. Becky Lynch took a shot at Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch lost the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria last week on NXT. However, the Man did an excellent job at elevating the title and defended it on numerous occasions.

While addressing the recent turn of events on RAW, Becky took a shot at Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley for their lack of title defenses.

Becky has also taken a shot at Roman Reigns in the past when The Tribal Chief used to hold two titles.

With The Man no longer the NXT Women's Champion, it'll be interesting to see if she goes after Mami next. WWE has been teasing a match between them for a long time, and the duo could start a program after Ripley's match at Crown Jewel.

#1. Karl Anderson welcomed his fifth baby boy

Karl Anderson has been away from WWE programming for a long time. Amid his hiatus, his wife shared amazing news today as she revealed that the couple have welcomed their fifth child.

Anderson's wife shared a bunch of pictures of her baby, and the WWE star can be seen changing the newborn's diapers in one of them.

Karl Anderson returned to WWE last year alongside Luke Gallows. However, the duo has not featured much on TV programming.

