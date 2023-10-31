WWE can repeat an iconic match's booking for LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, says legend

Roman Reigns and LA Knight will main event the next WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and WCW legend Kevin Nash wants it to be an evenly-contested match, similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania match against Bret Hart.

Steve Austin lost to The Hitman at the 13th edition of the mega show, but he put on a star-making performance that kicked off his rise towards superstardom.

Kevin Nash previewed Crown Jewel on his Kliq This podcast this week and revealed that while he doesn't see LA Knight winning, he wanted the match to be competitive. Roman Reigns needs to be pushed to the limit, making Knight look like a credible challenger to The Tribal Chief.

Nash explained a clever way for Reigns to retain and Knight not to lose any of his momentum, as you can view below:

"What I would do is make it the most competitive match possible with as many false finishes as possible. You can do with LA Knight with what Bret Hart did with Steve Austin. You can elevate LA Knight and still get out of there with a nice piece of business that keeps both of them really, really strong." [From 45:08 - 45:53]

Kevin Nash says WWE can still capitalize on LA Knight in the near future

A loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel should not hurt LA Knight as long as he looks strong in defeat.

The Bloodline Leader has been booked as an unstoppable force, and there is the likelihood that he will not drop the belt until WrestleMania 40 or even beyond. In a scenario where that happens, WWE would need title challengers, presumably with past history, and LA Knight can always stay in the hunt if he has an impressive showing at Crown Jewel.

Nash said that Steve Austin's story is proof that a few losses won't impact Knight's current push:

"So, this will be huge. If LA Knight's that guy and he is the one to carry that torch, then as Steve proved, you can take one and continue to move forward." [From 45:57 - 46:19]

