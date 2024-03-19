4 RAW stars who should turn heel before WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania is rapidly approaching. The 40th annual edition of the biggest wrestling show of the year will be airing on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. The Show of Shows will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With WrestleMania approaching, storytelling in the promotion is at an all-time high. Some of the top stars in the company are more over than ever before and involved in exciting storylines.

Still, not everybody is necessarily clicking and may need a change. Alternatively, some may be clicking fine, but a heel turn could be on the horizon. In addition to those options, some wrestlers may simply want to turn heel to reach the next level.

This article will look at a handful of stars who could pivot and turn heel heading to WrestleMania. This change could give them the momentum they need to either end up on the Show of Shows or win if they are already booked for the event.

Below are four RAW stars who should turn heel before WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Sami Zayn may be frustrated with doubters

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn is one of the most lovable personalities in WWE history. The Canadian star is just extremely likable, but also one of the most talented in-ring performers in the entire promotion. On top of that, Sami can deliver on the microphone. He can do it all.

Recently, Sami has shown a new level of frustration. It was originally centered around self-doubt, thanks to some big losses in WWE. It became worse on RAW when Chad Gable said Sami couldn't beat Gunther. The Ring General agreed. All of the doubt may lead to Sami snapping ahead of WrestleMania.

If The Underdog From The Underground were to turn heel in WWE, it could make for an interesting twist. Gunther is a villain, but his recent match with Dominik Mysterio proved he could be a fun-dominant babyface. Could a sneaky heel Sami battle The Ring General?

#3. Indi Hartwell could join Candice LeRae on the dark side

Expand Tweet

Indi Hartwell is an underrated performer who is originally from Australia. She rose to prominence in NXT, where she managed to capture both the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and the NXT Women's Championship. She moved to RAW last year.

The Australian star has been teaming up with Candice LeRae for quite some time now, but there has been some tension as of late. The Poison Pixie has been showing a dark side, which has included a vicious attack on Katana Chance and a few verbal assaults on Maxxine Dupri.

If Indi were to turn heel, it could happen as soon as on WWE Monday Night RAW next week. Candice is going one-on-one with Ivy Nile. Ivy is looking to get revenge for Maxxine Dupri following The Poison Pixie's recent behavior. If Indi helps Candice win, her heel turn could be solidified.

#2. Liv Morgan is likely frustrated

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is another popular WWE performer. She has been with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for years now and has managed to win a handful of titles over the past few years. This includes the Women's Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Miracle Kid returned to WWE television as of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. While she was excited to be back, her main focus has been on Rhea Ripley. Liv wants revenge on The Nightmare, but hasn't gotten it and has expressed clear frustration over it.

Given her frustrations with Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and even Becky Lynch, Morgan could snap soon. She has teased going heel in the past, but always remains babyface. That could change if she begins to assault performers backstage in a rage in the coming weeks.

#1. Ricochet has shown more of an edge as of late in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ricochet is an incredible athlete. The WWE star has managed a fair bit of success in the company, as he's held gold on all three brands the company has. This includes the North American Championship, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

The Human Highlight Reel has been away from television for the bulk of the last few months, but has become active again. While he's picked up wins over JD McDonagh in a Gauntlet Match and even defeated Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week, he has shown clear frustration with his role in WWE.

Next week, Ricochet is set to go one-on-one with JD McDonagh. While the two will likely have a great match, there could be a unique outcome. If Ricochet wins, he could end up being recruited into The Judgment Day. His new attitude means he'd likely fit in with the terrifying stable.

Poll : Do you think Sami Zayn should turn heel in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion