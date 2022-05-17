4 RAW Superstars who could thrive on SmackDown

WWE's roster is currently stacked with some world-class talent spread across SmackDown, and RAW, which are the two premier shows the company has on offer.

The great thing about the brand split is that there is good reason to watch both RAW and SmackDown. Both shows having separate rosters allows fans to watch their favorite superstars exclusively on one show (unless you love The Bloodline or RK-Bro). It also allows for inter-brand warfare on Survivor Series.

However, there are some superstars who fans wish were present on the opposite show. The reasons could be booking, dream opponents, and storyline possibilities. Let's look at four performers from RAW who would do wonders if they moved to the Blue Brand via Superstar Shakeup or a wildcard rule.

#4. On our list of RAW Superstars who would be an excellent fit for SmackDown: Bobby Lashley

Lashley is someone who can lay the SmackDown

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant superstars on RAW and a force to be reckoned with. He is currently caught up in a heated rivalry with Omos, who has now sided with The All Mighty's former associate MVP.

Lashley has been on RAW for a long time and is due for a change in scenery more than others. SmackDown would be the perfect new home for The All Mighty, giving him a fresh start without MVP.

The possibility of the former WWE Champion mixing it up with the likes of Drew McIntyre and Gunther is promising. He could even reignite his feud with Roman Reigns and give him and his cocky cousins a reality check.

#3. Becky Lynch

Fans are aware that Becky Lynch only recently moved to RAW from SmackDown, and, unfortunately, got caught in a title-throwing disaster with Charlotte Flair. She has since left that behind but has also conceded her RAW Women's Championship, which Bianca Belair won at WrestleMania 38.

Since that defeat, Lynch has been whining about losing herself and swearing revenge on everyone. However, we feel she should direct her vengeance toward the women of the Blue Brand. If The Man can't win the championship on RAW, she can target the performers on Friday's show.

Speaking of the SmackDown Women's Championship, it is being held by her arch-rival Ronda Rousey. How we have not gotten a singles match between the two women is beyond us, but this is one way of setting it up.

#2. Cody Rhodes

All Rhodes lead to SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is the top babyface on RAW and has been killing it since his return. His feud with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is easily the best thing on the show, and WWE has done a phenomenal job booking him so far.

Rhodes revealed that he came back to WWE for one reason, and that is to become a world champion. Both world titles are being held by Roman Reigns, who has made SmackDown into The Island of Relevancy. That alone gives The American Nightmare a reason to venture to the blue camp and lay down the challenge.

The former AEW star could also clash with several other top stars on SmackDown. The prospect of him doing battle with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn is tantalizing. However, the best thing about Rhodes on SmackDown remains the possibility of him knocking Reigns off his perch and achieving his dream.

#1. AJ Styles

This entry is self-explanatory. To quote the man himself, "SmackDown (Live) is the house that AJ STYLES. BUILT!"

AJ Styles was one of the key cogs of the updated SmackDown when it launched back in 2016. He carried the show and made it a must-see every single week, with his tenure as WWE Champion that year being one of the greatest reigns in recent years.

Fans would love to see The Phenomenal One return to the Blue Brand and duel with the best wrestlers on the show. He could wrestle more classics with Shinsuke Nakamura or even renew his old rivalry with Roman Reigns. In a reversal of their 2016 feud, it would be fascinating to see a babyface AJ take it to the villainous Head of the Table.

