4 Real-life WWE couples who need to work together on-screen

WWE and pro wrestling is an extremely tough industry. Wrestlers are always in the public spotlight, endure unbelievable pain, and travel often, which can cause problems at home. As such, it is essential for those in a performer's life to understand what they do.

Due to this, many wrestlers tend to find themselves dating or even marrying their colleagues. They often see these individuals more thanks to working together, but beyond that, a wrestler will best understand what another is going through.

World Wrestling Entertainment has numerous couples, some of whom work together while many others don't. This article will take a look at a handful of couples in the company who should start working together on-screen in some form.

Below are four real-life WWE couples who need to work together on-screen:

#4. Charlotte Flair and Andrade should work together now that he's back in WWE

Charlotte Flair was recently reunited with her husband, Andrade El Idolo after the latter made the jump from AEW to WWE. The former United States Champion is currently with the RAW brand, while Charlotte is out recuperating from an injury.

The married couple spent a lot of time away from each other thanks to competing in different promotions, but now that Andrade has returned, it makes sense for them to unite. Charlotte is injured, but supposing she can travel, The Queen could work as a mouthpiece for Andrade until she is ready to return to the ring.

#3. Bianca Belair could join Montez Ford's faction

Bianca Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, have been working in WWE for a while now. While they have never shared the ring together, the couple does make a lot of appearances for the promotion in a non-wrestling capacity. Ford is currently in The Pride faction alongside his longtime tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley.

Fans have fantasy booked Bianca joining her husband in The Pride, but it didn't make much sense when the group were heels. Now that Bobby, Montez, Angelo, and B-Fab are babyfaces, The EST of WWE could join the crew and truly take over SmackDown.

#2. Thea Hail and Nathan Frazer are both popular NXT stars

Thea Hail is one of the youngest female stars in WWE. Despite her age, she has become a television regular thanks to her charisma. Meanwhile, Nathan Frazer is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE, thanks to his insane speed.

The stars could unite on-screen to have some interesting feuds. They could be one the most popular acts on television thanks to their natural babyface charisma. The two plucky babyfaces could find a lot of success together if paired up and could even go up against new potential on-screen couple Trick Williams and Lash Legend.

#1. Many fans believe Naomi should join The Bloodline

Naomi's return to WWE during this year's Royal Rumble has once given rise to speculation that she could join The Bloodline. While her husband Jimmy Uso has split with his brother Jey, the former is still with Roman Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline.

The group has yet to feature a female performer. Given that Naomi is already on SmackDown and part of the family via marriage, it would only make sense for The Queen of Glow to join the stable. From there, she could bring the WWE Women's Championship to the faction for the first time.