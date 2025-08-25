  • home icon
4 Real-Life WWE Couples Split Across Brands

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 25, 2025 03:54 GMT
Love & WWE red carpet pictures (Credits: WWE.com)

Numerous WWE Superstars have found their soulmates in the same industry. To many, it may sound like a perfect setting where a couple is privileged enough to work under the same banner and make a name for themselves, and grow together.

However, many fans are still unaware of the sacrifices professional wrestlers make. There are some WWE couples who, although they work in the same company, are split across brands on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, with different schedules.

In this article, we will take a look at four such couples:

#4. Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser

The reigning WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, is currently riding a massive wave of success and has been undefeated throughout 2025. She is engaged in a feud on SmackDown against Jade Cargill, whom she already defeated at SummerSlam 2025.

Meanwhile, behind the curtains, The Buff Barbie is dating WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser. The two have been together since 2022; the couple is often spotted together and publicly admires each other in interviews. However, the power couple is split by brands as Stratton is part of SmackDown and Kaiser is on RAW, and is speculated to be playing the mysterious character of El Grande Americano.

#3. Bron Breakker and Izzi Dame

The two-time Intercontinental Champion is peaking, and his future looks bright on Monday Night RAW. He is currently working in cahoots with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as an important member of The Vision. He is competing with the biggest names in the industry on the red brand.

Meanwhile, many may be unaware that Bron Breakker is dating fellow WWE Superstar Izzi Dame. However, they both work on different brands, where Bron is part of RAW and Dame is making her way to the top at NXT.

#2. Roxanne and Drake Morreaux

Half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez, has been climbing the ladder and looks set to be the next top women's superstar in the near future.

Since Liv Morgan has gone on hiatus due to injury, and The Prodigy joined The Judgment Day, fans have now started to link Perez and Dominik Mysterio. However, many might be unaware that Roxanne is dating Drake Morreaux.

The couple is working on two different brands; Perez is on RAW. Meanwhile, Morreaux has begun his climb to the top, competing on NXT right now.

#1. Former WWE Women's World Champion Naomi and Jimmy Uso

Ex-Women's World Champion Naomi was on a run of a lifetime before she announced her pregnancy and vacated her title. The Glow is married to WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso.

However, despite being a married couple, the two were working on separate brands, with Naomi being a champion on RAW, while Big Jim was competing on SmackDown.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

