4 Reasons why AEW’s Hook should jump ship to WWE in 2024

It is a good time for WWE and for fans of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Business is booming and morale seems to be at an all-time high following the departure of Vince McMahon. As a result, it seems like many wrestlers could be looking to head to the promotion. This may include the current AEW star Hook.

According to reports, the talented young performer will soon be a free agent, as his contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire. He is reportedly interested in exploring his options, which could lead to him jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Triple H is all about signing the best and brightest. With recent reports of Giulia and Jacob Fatu jumping ship, it is clear that many of the big free agents are hoping to join The Game and his creative endeavor in WWE. The former FTW Champion could be the next to make the jump.

This article will take a look at the various reasons why Hook should consider switching companies. While he was discovered in All Elite Wrestling, there are many reasons why jumping ship is the right move for the son of Taz.

Below are four reasons why AEW’s Hook should jump ship to WWE in 2024.

#4. Hook could benefit from NXT

Expand Tweet

As noted, Hook is the son of wrestling legend and current AEW announcer Taz. The Human Suplex Machine has undoubtedly helped his son develop. Still, the tools for development are quite limited in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW doesn't have a wrestling school or performance center. They don't have a developmental territory for performers to regularly get work in and evolve their game. Simply put, while AEW is a great place for wrestlers to execute their craft, it isn't the best place to hone said craft. Jade Cargill seems to be a proof of that.

Hook should make the shift to WWE for that very reason. He could train at the Performance Center and work the weekend live events. Hook would also likely wrestle more consistently on NXT than he has on Dynamite if Shawn Michaels makes him a key player.

#3. World Wrestling Entertainment is the far bigger promotion

Expand Tweet

World Wrestling Entertainment first started all the way back in the 1950s. Around 70 years later it remains the biggest entity in all of pro wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling is the number two promotion in the United States. While the company has a lot of financing, it is no secret that they aren't at WWE's level in terms of size and certainly a global footprint.

The sheer size and scale difference between the two promotions is enough to influence stars like Hook to make the jump. If he wants to be in front of the most fans and attract the most eyeballs, there is only one option for him moving forward.

#2. He could work with experienced veterans to better his game

Expand Tweet

Joining WWE would obviously benefit Hook in terms of his development for the reasons already outlined above. That, however, isn't the end of where he can develop and improve. NXT and the Performance Center would just be the beginning.

WWE has a wealth of experienced veterans who have competed at the highest level. Stars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, The Miz, R-Truth, Natalya, Bayley, Sheamus, and various other names have done all there is to do in the industry and come with a wealth of knowledge.

Hook joining the company means he will be able to soak up knowledge from all of those names. On top of the various trainers and agents, he can interact with, team up with, and even compete against the very best the business has to offer. This will help his growth considerably.

#1. WWE's business is on fire right now

Expand Tweet

The final entry on this list is all about the numbers. WWE being bigger than All Elite Wrestling isn't a surprise. They have a decades-long head start and have the best collection of staff and talent in the world. What has been a surprise, however, is how the company has outdone itself.

Almost every week seems to be new records being broken. WWE's gates are constantly eclipsing past ones and even some attendance records are being made. The company has had to scale down television sets and premium live Event stages frequently just to accommodate more fans and answer the demand for tickets.

With more money being made than ever before and more fan interest than at any point since the Attitude Era, now is the time for Hook to make the jump. Triple H's WWE is in a boom period and he can add to it.