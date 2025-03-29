4 reasons why AJ Lee must return to WWE at WrestleMania 41

WWE's product is extremely popular at present. RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even EVOLVE are loaded with incredible pro wrestlers, and it is a great time to be a fan of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The roster is stacked, thanks in large part to talents developed in NXT. Over the past few years, the global juggernaut has also seen a lot of former stars return. Names like Andrade, Naomi, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, and CM Punk are just some of the superstars who have made their comeback in the promotion.

With CM Punk's return in 2023, has come the intrigue and interest in a potential comeback for AJ Lee. Punk and Lee are married, so naturally, fans assume that if one legend returns, the other could too.

Ad

Trending

If AJ Lee does find her way back to the Stamford-based promotion, the former Divas Champion needs to show up at The Show of Shows next month. Below are four reasons why she must return to WWE at WrestleMania 41:

#4. There is no bigger place to return

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. No other company comes close in terms of regular attendance or weekly viewership to the global juggernaut.

Ad

Each year, WWE hosts WrestleMania. This is the biggest show that the company puts on, meaning there are constant eyeballs on The Show Of Shows. More fans watch it than any other wrestling event, and every wrestler seemingly wants to be part of the card.

For that reason alone, AJ should make her comeback at this year's Show of Shows. There is no bigger stage to return to, and the eyeballs, the spotlight, and the prestige of the event make it so. AJ Lee deserves the biggest spotlight possible, and that is WrestleMania.

Ad

#3. Fans desperately want to see her back

Expand Tweet

Ad

While an AJ Lee comeback at WrestleMania would be best for her to get her due, a return period is necessary for one main reason: the fans. The WWE Universe has been begging for the 38-year-old to return to the ring for nearly a decade now.

Almost immediately after she stepped away, fans were eagerly anticipating a comeback. With stars such as Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade keeping her name alive in and out of WWE, this fan interest has only continued to grow.

Ad

With how many fans want her back, a WrestleMania return is necessary. Given that there has been some unrest among the WWE Universe over the build towards this year's Show of Shows, it would be even better to have her return at the PLE.

Fans would certainly forgive some booking missteps in exchange for AJ Lee's comeback.

#2. The women's division is in a strong place in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Women's wrestling during AJ Lee's era wasn't the best. It wasn't because the female performers didn't want to excel. Instead, some were trained poorly, and in general, the division was rarely given adequate time by WWE. The roster was also generally quite small.

Today, things are dramatically different. Women have full-contact matches that go as hard, or sometimes even harder, than their male counterparts. Stars such as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair are on par with the top male performers in the company.

Ad

With dozens of female stars on WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and EVOLVE, there has never been a better time to be a female star in the company. AJ Lee returning now to a division filled with so many big names is a must, and it would also be a great experience for the veteran star.

#1. A return at WrestleMania could lead to a major role at Evolution II

Expand Tweet

Ad

A return at WrestleMania 41 would be great, but not just for one night. Instead, it could set the stage for AJ Lee having an extended run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Evolution II is rumored to be taking place later this year. The first edition of the PLE took place in 2018, and only the women's division participated in it. WWE fans and female performers have been eagerly awaiting this opportunity. Bayley, for example, has regularly pushed for it in interviews and on social media.

If AJ Lee does make her comeback at The Showcase of the Immortals next month, it could then lead to an in-ring return at Evolution. A show dedicated to celebrating female performers of the past, present, and future would be perfect for the veteran. A WrestleMania return could set the stage for that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback