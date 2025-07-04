4 Reasons why AJ Styles reportedly re-signed with WWE

AJ Styles has been with WWE since 2016, winning numerous titles on the roster. Despite being closer to the end of his career than the beginning, The Phenomenal One has reportedly re-signed with WWE.

That means he'll be active for the foreseeable future despite claiming he had signed the final contract of his illustrious career. He's been embroiled with Dominik Mysterio on RAW despite Dirty Dom's work to evade a title defense.

Styles has always been featured up and down the card while working with both Vince McMahon and Triple H. He could have re-signed with WWE for any of the next four reasons.

#4. AJ Styles is currently getting a push

If AJ Styles weren't factored into current creative plans, he wouldn't be appearing weekly on RAW. He might occasionally pop up.

Since he has tried to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, he's in an important program each week. The possibility of him winning the title is also strong.

Many titles have changed hands over the last few months. He could decide to utilize this push to put over the person who eventually dethrones him and potentially retires him from active competition.

#3. He wants a proper retirement match

Kurt Angle was visibly breaking down in the ring and was officially retired by Baron Corbin. While it was an official retirement match, it didn't help Corbin be any more over than he already was. He was a mid-card performer before and after the Angle match.

Styles still competes at a high level and has many potential candidates for a proper retirement match. Goldberg got his wish as he's ending his career against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Phenomenal One has been a loyal WWE employee for nearly a decade. He deserves to go out on his terms, when he's ready, against a worthy opponent that could use the rub associated with retiring a legend.

#2. He's comfortable in WWE and didn't want to end his career elsewhere

Being with a certain job (provided one isn't fired or let go for some reason) for a long time can be comfortable for some people. They find a groove and a happy medium for their life.

Styles joined WWE and has been a fixture on programming for a long time. He's already wrestled for TNA/IMPACT and NJPW. Going to either for one final run would be a step down from wrestling in WWE.

He's done great work in his current company, and ending his career where he wants to is important for someone like AJ Styles.

#1. AJ Styles is still in great shape and has more to give

Karrion Kross targeted AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania 41. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

When someone looks at AJ Styles and his physique, it's easy to see that he's in phenomenal shape. His muscles are strong, and he's pushing 50. Most people aren't in that shape, even in the prime of their lives.

If his body was breaking down and it was showing in the ring, it'd make more sense if he was looking to hang things up sooner rather than later. Due to the quality of his matches this late in his career, however, Styles has plenty left to give.

He is more than worthy of one more major title run, similar to John Cena, who is currently 48 years old and is also experiencing a similar resurgence before retirement.

