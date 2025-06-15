4 Reasons why Alexa Bliss must not become WWE Queen of the Ring 

The 2025 edition of WWE's Queen of the Ring Tournament is officially here. The return of the tournament was announced on SmackDown last week and began on Monday Night RAW this past Monday.

Last night on SmackDown, there were two first round Fatal Four-Way Matches to determine who advances in the tournament. Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss were the two names who won their respective bouts.

Jade was not a shocker, as most fans predicted she would advance. Alexa was a bigger surprise, however. Most fans seemingly assumed that Charlotte Flair would advance from their particular Fatal Four-Way bout, but instead, it was The Goddess.

While the surprise was certainly nice and well-received, the bracket-busting winner should not go on to become the 2025 Queen of the Ring. There are several reasons why it would be a mistake to crown Alexa as queen, and this article will tackle several of them, including a feud she already has, a major story awaiting her, and a potentially disastrous match if Bliss does win.

Below are four reasons why Alexa Bliss must not become WWE Queen of the Ring.

#4. She still needs time to adjust since returning to WWE in February

The first reason why Alexa Bliss shouldn't win the Queen of the Ring Tournament has to do with her long absence. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion spent two years away from the ring before returning in February. Since then, Alexa has had another extended, but significantly shorter, absence from the ring.

She simply hasn't had the opportunity to wrestle much, especially in singles matches. Alexa needs more time to readjust to regular competition before being placed in such a high-profile position. Bliss should be eased back so she can be on her A-game.

It should also be noted that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments receive a major world title match at SummerSlam. Is Alexa ready for a high-impact, top-level singles match at a main event level? It might be best to give Bliss more time before making that kind of move.

#3. A match with Tiffany Stratton would be babyface vs. babyface

Speaking of world titles, the WWE Women's Championship is currently held by Tiffany Stratton. She won her title by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase at the beginning of the year and defeating Nia Jax.

Since winning the prestigious WWE Women's Championship over six months ago, Tiffany has defended her title against Nia Jax, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. Some wonder if Alexa Bliss will be her next rival, but she definitely shouldn't be.

First of all, their in-ring styles would likely clash. Tiffany is much more physical than Alexa in the ring. More importantly, they are both babyfaces. If the pair were to fight, fans would have to choose one or the other. Alternatively, it could cause fans to lose interest completely. It's not worth it.

#2. Alexa Bliss should keep working with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is a pro wrestling icon. She is the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, but she has built an incredible legacy of her own. She is a 14-time world champion in WWE and a WrestleMania main eventer.

The Queen and The Goddess have been developing an interesting story over the past month or two. They continue to interact at WWE shows, but Flair does not seem to like Alexa at all. Bliss has tried to push a friendship between the two, however. Where will it go? For now, fans can't be sure.

With this intriguing story being worked on, it would be bizarre to drop it in favor of a Queen of the Ring victory. Instead, let Charlotte Flair and Bliss continue this non-title angle. Alexa doesn't need to drop a good storyline for a world title opportunity when it simply doesn't make sense to do so.

#1. Alexa Bliss has a story with The Wyatt Sicks awaiting her

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction on WWE SmackDown. Uncle Howdy serves as the leader, joined by his four followers, which include Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.

The group recently returned on SmackDown and is targeting the blue brand's tag team division. They seem to want the WWE Tag Team Titles. With that being said, fans have been longing for Alexa Bliss to work with the group.

Instead of focusing on singles success, Alexa should embrace the impending Wyatt Sicks storyline. If the angle were dropped rather than simply delayed, it would be a massive mistake. The story needs to happen and should certainly take precedence over the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

