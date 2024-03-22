4 reasons why Austin Theory and Grayson Waller should win the WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Tournament on WWE SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are the combination of the RAW Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The two sets of gold were merged in 2022 by The Usos.

The coveted belts will be on the line in a chaotic match at WrestleMania 40. Announced by Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, The Judgment Day will defend their gold in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

RAW's entries into the bout have already been named. SmackDown's, on the other hand, are being determined by a WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Tournament. The mini-tournament features some of the very best the brand has to offer.

Tonight, SmackDown will see A-Town Down Under compete against The Good Brothers. Not only should the duo defeat Gallows and Anderson, but they should arguably win the tournament as a whole and compete at WrestleMania. This article will look at a handful of reasons why that is the case.

Below are four reasons why Austin Theory and Grayson Waller should win the WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Tournament on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The bout needs more heels

So far, the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles is looking stacked with talent. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be locking horns with Awesome Truth, The New Day, and DIY, along with two other teams that have not yet been revealed.

Notably, every team announced so far are babyfaces, except The Judgment Day. R-Truth and The Miz are both popular, as are Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are also beginning to take WWE by storm.

As a result, A-Town Down Under needs to be added to the bout just to keep things balanced. If the match ends up being five babyface teams, the fans won't know who to cheer for. Having it be split more evenly among babyfaces and heels is the right move.

#3. The Good Brothers can focus on NXT

The Good Brothers have had a lot of success in wrestling. As a duo, they managed to win tag team gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and even in WWE. Unfortunately, they haven't held any titles in a while.

That could be changing soon, however. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have recently begun appearing on WWE NXT. The pair have made it clear that they want the NXT Tag Team Titles and hope to challenge for and go on to win them at Stand & Deliver.

Given that The Good Brothers may already have something to do during WrestleMania weekend, they can afford to sit this one out. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller can instead win and wrestle for the tag team gold, while The Good Brothers focus on Stand & Deliver.

#2. They need to look strong for their potential stable with Logan Paul

Logan Paul is a huge star both in WWE and outside of it. He has been known for acting, music, podcasting, YouTube videos, amateur wrestling, and boxing. Paul is the current United States Champion too, a title he won from Rey Mysterio.

For months now, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been seen hanging around Logan Paul on WWE television. This is definitely notable, as all three men have insanely large egos that very few others can quite match.

While it hasn't been confirmed yet, it seems as if the three are creating a stable of sorts. There is still no name for the crew, nor is there an official confirmation that they'll work together.

Still, if they are indeed going to be a group, A-Town Down Under needs to level it up to match Logan Paul. Winning the tournament and even the tag gold could be perfect to kickstart the stable truly.

#1. Neither man should miss WWE WrestleMania

The final reason why A-Town Down Under must win the WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Tournament comes down to the fact that neither man should miss out on WWE WrestleMania. Both have been heavily featured on television, and missing the show would be a major disappointment.

Waller joined WWE's main roster just last summer, but he has become a key figure on both the weekly shows and at Premium Live Events. Be it in a talking role or competing, Waller has risen up the ranks and deserves a spot on the Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory is a former two-time United States Champion and a former Money in the Bank holder. He battled John Cena at least year's show. To go from a bout with Cena to not competing at all would reflect poorly on A-Town's Finest.

