4 Reasons why Austin Theory should not reunite with former WWE allies after two years

Austin Theory has had a rough time in WWE as of late. While he had a long and impressive reign as the United States Champion, he was seemingly becoming directionless towards the end of it.

He then lost the coveted belt on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He was meant to go one-on-one with Santos Escobar but shockingly attacked the Latino star multiple times. The injury meant Santos couldn't compete.

Rey then took Santos' place and won the title in an impromptu bout. This has led to many wondering what's next for Theory. Some have even suggested that he could reunite with The Way, a stable he was part of while on NXT.

Even though Austin found success with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis, an argument could be made that he shouldn't reunite with the group. This article will look at some of the reasons why the decision could be a mistake.

#4. They are on different brands

Austin Theory on SmackDown

One of the most apparent reasons why Austin Theory shouldn't reunite with his old stablemates is brand extension. A-Town's Finest was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and even Dexter Lumis are all members of the WWE RAW brand. While Johnny and Dexter have been missing in action as of late, they're still part of the show.

WWE doesn't always take its brand extension particularly seriously. Triple H has seemingly never been a fan of a strict split between shows based on how he ran NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. Still, wrestlers on different brands being part of the same stable is a recipe for disaster.

#3. WWE fans may criticize the move and see it as going backward

The Way at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

Austin Theory's WWE career has had a fair share of ups and downs. After a brief stint on NXT, he joined the main roster during the pandemic. Not long after being on Monday Night RAW, he was sent back to the developmental brand.

While on NXT, Austin joined The Way. He later returned to RAW, becoming Vince McMahon's golden boy. Theory then went on to win the coveted WWE United States Championship twice.

Austin was part of The Way when he tried to find himself as a character before finding championship success. Fans may criticize the move if he returns to the group, as they'll likely see it as a regression and a step backward. Austin must push forward to improve and evolve, not lean on his past stablemates.

#2. The Way are babyfaces

Expand Tweet

Another apparent reason Austin Theory shouldn't join back up with The Way in WWE is their character alignments. Their personalities are far too different for it to work this time around.

When The Way first formed, the group was heel. As a result, Theory's delusional and egotistical attitude fit in nicely. Since then, however, he has become a more detestable villain. Meanwhile, the remaining members of The Way went in the opposite direction.

Granted, The Way shouldn't work in theory anyway. The group features a hatchet-wielding murderer in Dexter Lumis, yet somehow, he's a lovable psychopath. He fits in with the others even though it doesn't make sense. Theory's personality wouldn't work.

#1. The faction needs to establish itself first properly

Expand Tweet

The Way was a top act on WWE NXT. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together. Indi later won the NXT Women's Championship. Johnny won every title available to him on the brand.

Despite their impressive run on the black & gold brand, they haven't found the same level of success on the main roster. Most of the group has been featured for under a year, seeing the members off television.

Before trying to mix in the vile Austin Theory, The Way must be established on WWE television first. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis being re-introduced would be a solid start. Indi and Candice are slowly building momentum, which will hopefully continue moving forward.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here