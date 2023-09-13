4 Reasons why Becky Lynch becoming the new NXT Women's Champion is ideal

This week on WWE NXT, Becky Lynch created history by defeating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship. The match between Lynch and Stratton received rave reviews, and the latter was lauded online for her impeccable performance against a veteran such as Lynch.

With this victory, Becky Lynch won her first-ever NXT Women's Championship. Despite spending many years on the brand, she had never been a champion. While many agree with Lynch becoming NXT Women's Champion, there are a few who disagree as well.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Becky Lynch becoming NXT Women's Champion is the best-case scenario.

#4. Becky Lynch can be the locker room leader

Those who know Becky Lynch know she has worked incredibly hard to reach where she is today. Coming from a non-wrestling background, Lynch struggled a lot and made several sacrifices to reach the pinnacle of wrestling. These experiences have left The Man with a lot to teach.

Hence, given that she is now NXT Women's Champion, the 36-year-old could be a locker-room leader for aspiring superstars. Given the fact NXT is known to be a place where wrestlers pay their dues before moving to the main roster, Lynch could be a mentor to many of them.

#3. Helps push Tiffany Stratton

Among the many up-and-coming superstars on NXT, Tiffany Stratton is someone who could shine on the main roster, as the company is seemingly behind her. However, before doing that, the former NXT Women's Champion needs to be involved in a significant feud against a big-name superstar.

This is where Stratton's rivalry with Becky Lynch comes into play. Considering Lynch beat Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship, the latter can now make appearances on RAW, which will give her a taste of what it looks like to be on the main roster. This will help her receive a major push in WWE.

#2. Makes way for Nia Jax

On the September 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax made her return to the red brand and interfered in the match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. While she cost Rodriguez her title opportunity, Jax also launched an attack on Rip, which made her title ambitions clear.

WWE could book this segment for Jax only because of Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship. If Lynch hadn't feuded with Tiffany Stratton on the yellow brand, WWE would have nothing for her on RAW, considering her feud with Trish Stratus ended. Hence, Lynch would have to feud with Rhea Ripley, and that would have closed the doors for a Nia Jax return.

#1. Cements NXT as a main brand

For years now, NXT has been looked upon as a developmental brand. Several WWE Superstars who are big names in the promotion now have spent years paying their dues wrestling on the developmental brand. However, as per reports, WWE wants to change this image.

Reports state the Stamford-based promotion wants to establish NXT as the third brand, similar to RAW and SmackDown. This is one reason several main roster superstars have been appearing on NXT. Therefore, Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship only helps fuel WWE's ambition.

