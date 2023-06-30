WWE's plan behind top main roster stars appearing in NXT revealed - Reports

NXT is becoming a desired place, as multiple main-roster WWE talents have appeared on the show recently. Backstage details of WWE's reasoning behind the move have now been revealed, including the company's big plan for NXT.

The brand split might be active, but that isn't stopping superstars from RAW and SmackDown going back to NXT. Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker at Gold Rush, while Rhea Ripley also showed up on the white and gold brand to send a message.

On the contrary, a few prominent NXT talents, such as Carmelo Hayes, have appeared on RAW despite not being done with their developmental run.

It was revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted a bigger audience to know the exceptionally gifted wrestlers in NXT. The company plans on sending more RAW and SmackDown stars to the Shawn Michaels-led show. The ultimate goal is to increase NXT's TV ratings, which have improved following the latest strategy.

"The plan right now is to have more NXT talent on Raw and Smackdown and more main roster talent on NXT, both of which has become notable the last few weeks. The idea is to try and get the larger audience more familiar with the NXT talent from appearing on the big shows (the use of Carmelo Hayes this week is not the best way to do that because it gave exposure to tell everyone their champion is not a big star in the big scheme of things) and to use the main roster talent to build NXT ratings," Dave Meltzer reported.

WWE wants to make NXT an unpredictable show

NXT was inarguably at its peak when Triple H was at the helm, though Shawn Michaels has received plaudits for doing an impressive job in getting the brand back on track.

WWE is ready to push NXT again as a proper third brand, and relying on specific names from SmackDown and RAW has historically proven fruitful.

It was stated that WWE wants to make it hard for fans to predict who might appear on NXT while also focusing on giving underutilized main roster stars like Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali a direction.

"The idea is to make NXT more unpredictable with the idea of who may show up and also use talent that they aren't doing anything with on the main roster to appear regularly in NXT."

