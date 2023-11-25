4 reasons why Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair should consider competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

On SmackDown last week, Becky Lynch surprised fans when she answered the call to be the fifth member of the Women's Survivor Series: WarGames Match. At the much anticipated premium live event, Lynch will team up with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to face Damage CTRL and their newest recruits, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

While Becky Lynch is a great addition, it came as a surprise due to the Irish wrestler's turbulent relationship with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, the two superstars seem to have grown over the past few years, and they now seem to be back on the same page to combat a common enemy.

If this is true, Lynch and Flair must also team up to challenge and potentially win the Women's Tag Team Championships. In this article, we will look at four reasons why Becky and Charlotte must form a team to compete for the tag team championships.

#4. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can add credibility to the titles

A few years ago, the Women's Tag Team Championships held some sense of prestige. While a title still carries it in some form, one could argue that in recent times, both the title and the division have lost credibility. This is currently evident in how the current champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, have been booked by the promotion.

Hence, maybe having extremely popular babyfaces like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as the titleholders could help WWE add more seriousness to the women's tag team titles. The duo could contribute plenty to the tag team division and make the title relevant again.

#3. Break records as a team

Individually, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have broken several records in WWE. From being the first female main event at WrestleMania, to winning multiple titles across all brands, both women have created undeniable legacies for themselves. However, given their nature, they will be hungry to add more to their lineage.

Even though both women have won the tag team championship on previous occasions, they haven't done much to create a legacy in the division. Hence, this could be the chance to finally make that happen.

#2. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can bury the hatchet

While Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair did join forces for Survivor Series: WarGames, they will be part of a team that consists of two other women. Also, despite joining forces, many within the WWE Universe aren't clear whether Flair and Lynch are on the same page.

Hence, by forming a team and joining forces, the duo could answer the question above. As a team, Flair and Lynch will also have to find a way to work together, which will help them improve their relationship further. This will benefit both superstars, as they can achieve plenty as a team.

#1. Set up a feud for WrestleMania

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the WWE. While both women have achieved plenty individually, perhaps their breakout moments came from their rivalry against each other. Hence, it could be interesting to see a clash between the two at WrestleMania 40.

The promotion could book the duo as a team, and later book one of them to turn on the other. This time, it could be Flair who hands out the first punch, in contrast to Lynch's betrayal of her prior to WrestleMania 35. This betrayal angle will further add to the animosity between Lynch and Flair, which will make a potential WrestleMania match between the two very interesting to watch.

