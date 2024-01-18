4 reasons why Becky Lynch should win the WWE Royal Rumble again in 2024

WWE's next Premium Live Event is set to air later this month. The 2024 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 27. The show will stream live on Peacock from Tropica Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The big stadium show will feature at least four matches. Roman Reigns is set to defend his gold against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. Logan Paul is also set to defend his title against Kevin Owens. Beyond that, the two Royal Rumble Matches will take place.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match is particularly interesting. Several talented female stars have already been confirmed for the bout. This includes Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Bianca Belair. Of the competitors set to be featured, it may be Lynch who fans want to see win the most.

Not only is Becky the sentimental favorite heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble, but it could be argued that she should be the person Triple H and the creative team decide to have win the bout. This article will break down several reasons why Big Time Becks is the right winner for this upcoming contest.

Below are four reasons why Becky Lynch should win the WWE Royal Rumble again in 2024.

#4. Nobody has won the Women's Royal Rumble twice, yet

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event, there have been six past Women's Royal Rumble Matches. The first of its kind took place in 2018. Asuka won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match and proceeded to compete for a world title at WrestleMania.

In addition to Asuka's first victory, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Rhea Ripley have all gone on to win the entertaining match type. Interestingly, no female WWE star has ever won the bout a second time as of now.

Becky Lynch should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the end of the month so history can be made. She can become the first woman to win it more than once, a deserved accolade for such a successful and talented performer.

#3. Becky Lynch is a draw for WWE

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch can be given a lot of credit for helping to break the mold of a female WWE performer. As one-fourth of The Four Horsewomen, alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair, The Man reshaped what women's wrestling can be.

Not only is she an excellent performer, but Becky is incredibly popular. It could be argued that during the rise of The Man character, Lynch was the most popular WWE star in the world. Years later, she remains hugely popular with the audience.

The Man sells a lot of merchandise, gets viewers to tune in, and always has the crowd behind her. She is the perfect candidate to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match because she's over and helps improve the company's business. What more could you want out of a top star?

#2. The Man can believably dethrone any champion

IYO SKY at Backlash 2023

WWE currently has three female singles champions. Rhea Ripley can be seen on Monday Night RAW with the Women's World Championship. She represents Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria is the NXT Women's Champion and can be seen on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion is IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. Each champion is tremendously talented, although IYO having the likes of Asuka, Kairi Sane, Bayley, and Dakota Kai by her side may make SKY the biggest threat of them all.

Regardless of who is the best champion, all three are tremendously talented. As a result, they need a credible opponent for WrestleMania. Becky should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match because she's a believable, high-quality opponent for any of the three talented performers.

#1. Lynch deserves the spotlight after her banner 2023

Tegan Nox and Becky Lynch

The final reason why Becky Lynch should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match comes down to her year in 2023. It could be argued that The Man was the MVP of WWE throughout the calendar year.

She started off the year feuding with Damage CTRL. This later splintered off into a rivalry with Trish Stratus that saw the pair have a match-of-the-year contender. During the rivalry, Becky also had a fantastic match with the then-WWE newcomer Zoey Stark.

If that wasn't enough, Becky won the NXT Women's Championship and proceeded to give numerous women the best matches of their careers on both RAW and SmackDown. She helped build many stars and, as a result, deserves to be rewarded for her hard work and selflessness. A main event at WrestleMania is a fitting reward for The Man.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here