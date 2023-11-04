4 reasons why Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits must consider an alliance with 33-year-old WWE SmackDown star

The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is now in the books. The whole episode was taped a week ahead to account for superstars traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023, but there were still several notable moments.

For example, Logan Paul was seen walking backstage, where he stopped and interacted with Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford. The four stars were quite friendly, and once Logan walked away, Lashley attempted to offer more wisdom to the duo he had taken under his wing. However, he was interrupted by a tap on the shoulder suddenly.

To everybody's surprise, it was B-Fab, formerly of Hit Row. The charismatic star politely yet confidently asked to speak to the former world champion. Lashley obliged, and the pair walked away to discuss whatever it was they intended to speak about.

Many believe that the 33-year-old star may be looking to join the new group Bobby Lashley has formed on the blue brand. While some may initially believe that she does not fit in, it would be wise for Bobby to consider her joining the stable. This article will look at a few reasons why B-Fab should unite with the trio.

Below are four reasons why Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits must consider an alliance with B-Fab on WWE SmackDown.

#4. There is power in numbers

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

The most obvious reason why Bobby Lashley should consider recruiting B-Fab to his stable comes down to one simple fact. That is power in numbers. This typically applies to almost anything in the world, but it is especially true in WWE and pro wrestling.

Stables have dominated pro wrestling for around 40 years now. Be it The Four Horsemen, the New World Order, D-Generation X, Evolution, The Shield, The Bloodline, or The Judgment Day, the numbers advantage leads to major success.

If Lashley adds B-Fab to the squad, she can serve as a ringside distraction. She could also throw down and fight if and when it becomes necessary. The imposing trio could become even better if it grows.

#3. B-Fab could bring gold to the group someday

Bobby Lashley has made his mission statement in WWE very clear. He wants to take over the promotion, just as The Bloodline and The Judgment Day have. That is the primary reason why he has recruited the Street Profits to his cause.

The best way to take over a company is to win championship gold. This means the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and the United States Championship could all be in their sights. However, the addition of B-Fab could change that.

The Bloodline could never quite hold all of the gold because they lacked a female star. The Judgment Day made up for this with Rhea Ripley. Lashley's group could be the SmackDown equivalent, with B-Fab potentially going after either IYO SKY or Bianca Belair, depending on who leaves with the gold at Crown Jewel 2023.

#2. She is an interesting x-factor in WWE

B-Fab is an interesting WWE character because she is still a relative unknown. She first really took off as part of a group, and the stable never truly developed the members' personalities past the general basics. However, who really is B-Fab? That is not yet known.

She is also relatively unknown in terms of being a competitor. According to Cagematch, B-Fab has only had 17 matches in her pro career. Of those bouts, only two were on television, and that was over two years ago. She also appeared in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

For all anybody knows, B-Fab could be a diamond in the rough. With a little attention, she could be a major star under Bobby's watch. Not only that but if nobody knows much about her, then Lashley's enemies cannot predict what she will do or what she may be capable of.

#1. B-Fab could also bring in Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

B-Fab's time in WWE has almost been exclusively with Hit Row. The stable first formed on NXT, and the version fans knew and loved included B-Fab herself, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, now known as Swerve Strickland.

However, the group had some ups and downs. They first joined the main roster, only to be almost immediately released. The core trio, except Swerve, were later re-hired, but the group never took off on the blue brand, and WWE released Top Dolla earlier this year.

Just like B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis has remained with the company and needs something to perform. The talented star has a lot of potential if used in a meaningful way. Bobby Lashley could bring B-Fab on alongside Adonis, giving the group even more numbers and an up-and-coming star who could break out on his own.

