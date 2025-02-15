4 reasons why Bray Wyatt must be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Bray Wyatt is a name synonymous with creativity, resilience, and passion. Wyatt's impact on WWE cannot be understated. The former Universal Champion left an indelible footprint on the Stamford-based promotion, leaving behind an amazing legacy.

Wyatt sadly passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. The devastating news broke the hearts of the entire wrestling community. However, the late star has yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Fortunately, there is a good chance Wyatt could be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during WrestleMania weekend.

#4. Bray Wyatt had a Hall of Fame-worthy career

Although his career was tragically cut short and marred by questionable booking decisions, Bray Wyatt had a HOF-worthy career in WWE. Wyatt had multiple personas: The Eater of Worlds and The Fiend being the most prominent and successful.

As The Eater of Worlds, he won the WWE Championship, briefly holding it on The Road to WrestleMania 33. Speaking of his Mania appearances, Wyatt faced John Cena (twice), The Undertaker, and Randy Orton (twice).

As The Fiend, he won the Universal Championship twice, and infamously obliterated Cena in a haunting FireFly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.

A multi-time World Champion who found innovative ways of re-inventing himself and entertaining the fans, Wyatt deserves to take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

#3. Bray Wyatt deserves to be immortalized

The WWE Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. It legitimately recognizes a superstar's contributions and is the ultimate accomplishment for every pro wrestler who sets foot in the ring.

Legendary figures like Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Stone Cold Steve Austin have been commemorated with an induction. It's time for Wyatt's name to be mentioned in the same rank.

Wyatt's legacy will be established and his name will be immortalized in the history books of sports entertainment.

#2. The former Universal Champion is well-loved and revered by his peers

John Cena, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Hulk Hogan have all had prolific and legendary careers. However, they have a great chunk of critics and haters, too.

Bray Wyatt is an anomaly. The former Universal Champion is universally beloved and revered. When he tragically passed away in August 2023, tributes poured in from virtually every WWE star in the locker room. The emotional send-off he received on the following SmackDown was heart-warming.

Wyatt inspired fans all over the world. His peers were moved by him. Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are just two of the many current stars with a personal and deep connection with the late star.

#1. Wyatt's family might be comfortable with a Hall of Fame induction

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 may have been too soon for Bray Wyatt's induction. Mike Rotunda, the late star's father, revealed that the company didn't want to add to the grieving family's stress.

Wyatt's tragic passing in August 2023 understandably took an emotional toll on his family, who naturally required time to process the surprising death. During last year's HOF ceremony, Bo Dallas was emotionally taken aback by the tributes.

With The Wyatt Sicks' debut and the former Universal Champion's legacy being kept alive, the family is likely in a better position to accept an induction.

