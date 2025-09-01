4 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't return at WWE Clash in Paris to stop John Cena

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe when he made his sudden return and attacked John Cena after the latter lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two.

This scenario sparked a rumor about the veterans potentially facing off against each other at Clash in Paris, but it ultimately did not happen, as The Beast Incarnate has not been seen since then.

After Cena was scheduled to battle Logan Paul at the premium live event in France, many fans believed that WWE would book Lesnar's return for the event to interfere in the match and continue his feud with Cena. However, that also did not play out.

Now, let's explore four reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't return at WWE Clash in Paris to stop John Cena.

#4. WWE might be saving their face-off for a future episode of RAW or SmackDown

One of the reasons why WWE chose not to book Brock Lesnar's return for Clash in Paris could be to save his highly anticipated match with John Cena for a future episode of RAW or SmackDown.

Arguably, if Lesnar had made his comeback at the premium live event in France, it might not have elicited a strong reaction from fans, as it had already been predicted by the WWE Universe.

Hence, the Stamford-based promotion now appears to have preserved The Beast Incarnate's return for one of the weekly programs in the coming months to garner more exciting reactions from fans and potentially set up a blockbuster match.

#3. WWE might have given up on the feud

Another reason could be that WWE has given up on the feud between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. This is because there has been barely any mention of Lesnar on the Stamford-based promotion's TV since his return at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, while the above situation could be a hint, it's quite unlikely for the company to give up on the feud between the veterans, considering there was a big return angle at SummerSlam. Additionally, the bout has now arguably turned into a dream match for Cena's retirement tour.

#2. To allow John Cena to have his final moment in Europe

Based on John Cena's retirement tour schedule, his match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris appears to be the last time he will be in action in Europe. Given this reason, Brock Lesnar's return and attacking Cena during his match against Paul could have ruined The Franchise Player's final moment in Europe if it had happened.

Additionally, following John Cena's previous loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and being a victim of a massive F-5 by a returning Lesnar, a win at WWE's latest premium live event was arguably what he needed to regain his momentum.

#1. Brock Lesnar's appearance might have overshadowed Logan Paul's performance against Cena

Logan Paul and John Cena delivered a hard-hitting battle at Clash in Paris. Despite Paul being pinned at the end, there's no denying that he put on a top-notch performance during the bout.

Given this situation, Brock Lesnar's appearance would have been a spoiler to The Maverick's exceptional efforts if he had returned and could have also overshadowed Paul's outstanding display of action against The Franchise Player, as fans would have seemingly been more focused on Lesnar's return.

