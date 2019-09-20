4 Reasons Brock Lesnar will defeat Kofi Kingston on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar

This week on WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar surprised the WWE Universe when he came to the ring and beat down Kofi Kingston. Paul Heyman then announced that Lesnar would be challenging Kofi Kingston for his WWE Championship on the upcoming FOX debut edition of the show.

The move came out of the blue, with many fans expecting one more match up between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston at Hell in a Cell.

The WWE obviously want to make an impact when they move over to FOX and crowning a new WWE Champion is one way of doing that. While fans may not want to see Kingston's reign brought to an end, it seems highly likely that it is going to happen, and these are four reasons why.

#4 Kofi Kingston's disappointing title matches

Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship matches have been largely forgettable

Kofi Kingston has had a great run since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. His match with Daniel Bryan at the event is still arguably the main roster's finest encounter of the year, and the superstar is still receiving massive pops wherever he goes.

Unfortunately for Kingston, his feuds and matches since becoming WWE Champion have been far from inspiring. His matches with Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton have all been average at best and his storylines have just lacked the same level of drama that his original run before WrestleMania had.

Arguably the biggest reason for this is that Kingston has been booked to look too unbeatable. Heading into all of those matches, Kingston was the heavy favorite and that lack of drama and unpredictability has made his matches feel fairly dull.

With SmackDown matches likely to overtake RAW ones as the main event on PPVs as the WWE shifts their attention towards the brand, the WWE will want to have much more compelling match-ups in those main event slots. While fans may not want to see Lesnar defeat Kingston, the WWE is likely to see it as the easiest way to make title matches more important.

