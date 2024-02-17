4 reasons why Bron Breakker choosing SmackDown was a mistake

Over the last few months, Bron Breakker was one superstar who was speculated to move up to the main roster. After all, Breakker had an insanely successful time at NXT, in which he managed to win the NXT Championship twice, and he is the current NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin.

However, while people speculated plenty, Breakker's move to the main roster never happened until the most recent episode of SmackDown. On the latest edition of the blue brand, General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Bron Breakker had signed with SmackDown.

While this announcement received many cheers from the crowd, there is a possibility Breakker might have made a mistake signing with Friday Night SmackDown. In this article, we will look at four reasons why Breakker's signing with the blue brand was a mistake:

#4. Bron Breakker might be manipulated on SmackDown

It's not a hidden fact that Bron Breakker was being scouted by Paul Heyman for quite a while. In fact, Heyman also cornered Breakker during one of his matches against Carmelo Hayes. While Breakker did not win that match, Heyman still seemed to be impressed with him.

Hence, there is a chance the Wiseman could manipulate the former NXT Champion. The way Heyman could do that is by poaching Breakker to join The Bloodline or using him to attack Cody Rhodes. Even though this may seem good initially, Breakker won't become anything more than Heyman's pawn.

#3. Lack of world title opportunities

When one looks at the talent Bron Breakker has, it's only obvious to believe that he will win a world championship at some point in the future. However, whether the same can happen on SmackDown is a massive question. The reason why this narrative is a question is Roman Reigns.

Compared to Seth Rollins on RAW, Reigns is not a very active champion. Therefore, if Cody Rhodes is unable to beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, superstars like Breakker might not get enough title opportunities.

#2. Missed chance of ending Gunther's title reign

Due to how dominant Bron Breakker has looked, several fans believed he had the potential to end Gunther's reign. While this opinion can also be debated against, Breakker beating Gunther was not a bad idea after all. A victory or even a feud against the Austrian star would have given Breakker the best start to his main roster career.

However, since he signed with SmackDown, the 26-year-old star has now missed this opportunity. On the blue brand, the only title apart from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that Breakker can chase is the United States Championship held by Logan Paul. However, beating Paul won't be as challenging as it would have been against Gunther.

#1. Unfinished business on RAW

Before he could sign with SmackDown, it always seemed like Bron Breakker was destined to go to RAW. This was because while Breakker never competed on SmackDown, he had two matches on RAW. The 26-year-old also won the NXT Championship in a match against Dolph Ziggler on the red brand.

Moreover, on NXT, Breakker faced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Hence, it could be said that the former had unfinished business on the red brand. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what Breakker accomplishes on SmackDown.

Do you think Bron signing with SmackDown was a good decision? Sound off in the comments section below!

