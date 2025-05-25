4 Reasons why Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins' stable makes no sense 

Bronson Reed shocked the world at Saturday Night's Main Event when he returned from injury to join Seth Rollins' stable along with Bron Breakker. It was one of the most surprising decisions that WWE has made this year, since there are a number of factors that don't make a lot of sense.
The following list looks at just four reasons why Bronson Reed, being the newest Paul Heyman guy, appears to have been a spur-of-the-moment decision.
#4. What role could he play in Seth Rollins' group with Bron Breakker already there?
It was an interesting decision to have him added to the group with Bron Breakker already taking on a 'muscle' role. Breakker looked as though he was going to attack Bronson when he interfered in the match last night, before Seth Rollins walked up and hugged him.
Breakker has been the muscle of the group since the night after WrestleMania, so why would Reed need to step in? At present, the duo has only been up against two men in CM Punk and Sami Zayn. If Jey Uso steps into this story moving forward, then Reed will have to make up the numbers. Reed is so much more than a stable guy and could have dominated WWE as a singles competitor.
#3. Bronson Reed has been teasing joining The New Bloodline with Solo Sikoa
Bronson Reed and The Bloodline have had an interesting back-and-forth over the past few months, with Reed even welcoming JC Mateo to WWE and often sharing messages with Jacob Fatu.
There was a belief that he would return on SmackDown and align with Solo Sikoa and his group after their alliance at Survivor Series WarGames. But instead, the choice was made to keep him on RAW.
#2. If Rollins had accepted Solo Sikoa's offer, Bronson Reed would never have been injured
Solo Sikoa was injured at Survivor Series WarGames last year, which kept him out of action for the entire year. But this could have been prevented if Seth Rollins had accepted the offer from Solo Sikoa to join his WarGames team.
Rollins has had issues with Roman Reigns for years, and Sikoa wanted to pull on that rivalry, but Rollins said no, which meant that he was forced to recruit Reed instead, who was then injured.
#1. Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed were in the middle of a feud when he was injured
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed had a major feud on WWE TV for several months, with Reed taking out Rollins with several Tsunami's to sideline him from competition. This feud was set to continue past WarGames, and the two men were set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event last year, before the injury forced the match to be cancelled.
Somehow, whilst Reed has been sidelined, the two men have gone from bitter rivals to close friends, and it seems that Paul Heyman could have been the mastermind behind it. But it also leaves the door open to a potential betrayal if they are not really on the same page.