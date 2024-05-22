4 reasons why Bronson Reed must become Intercontinental Champion at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prized titles in the world of professional wrestling. Excluding a brief disappearance in the early 2000's, the title has been active for decades now, dating back to the first reign of Pat Patterson.

The current champion is Sami Zayn. He won the prized title at WrestleMania 40 in what was one of the best Intercontinental Championship matches in the history of the premium live events and potentially of all time.

While The Underdog From the Underground won big, he will have his work cut out for him soon. He is set to defend the prized belt at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and do so against two stars: Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

While any of the three stars are worthy of holding the title, an argument could be made that Big Bronson Reed should be the one who walks out with the belt. This article will break down a number of reasons why that's the case.

Below are four reasons why Bronson Reed must become Intercontinental Champion at WWE King & Queen of the Ring.

#4. Big Bronson hasn't held a title on the main roster yet

Bronson Reed has had an interesting run in WWE. He first joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2019 on the NXT brand. He eventually won the North American Championship, but was surprisingly fired during the Vince McMahon-led Covid-19 budget cuts.

He was brought back once Triple H took over in 2022 and has remained a regular on Monday Night RAW in the year and a half or so since then. Still, despite being on the main roster for so long, Reed is yet to win a title.

Reed must win the prized Intercontinental Championship so he can finally hold a title on WWE's main roster. With the up and down momentum he had, thanks in large part to McMahon, the massive star deserves his moment in the spotlight.

#3. Gunther just had the title for 666 days

The use of "The greatest" in pro wrestling is often challenging because everything is subjective, but there's a strong case to be made that Gunther is the greatest Intercontinental Champion WWE has ever had. His reign lasted 666 days, an incredible record that may never be beaten.

The Ring General shockingly lost the title at WrestleMania 40 in a bout with Sami Zayn. The Underdog From the Underground has since managed to hold onto the gold for over 40 days, but his time with the belt should end.

This is because while Gunther's incredible reign was special, it would be unwise for WWE to dip into another long reign with this title immediately. It would feel too similar if Sami has a long run with the belt right after Gunther did. More rapid title changes could help keep the scene and the gold feeling fresh.

#2. Sami Zayn and Chad Gable don't need the title for their feud

Sami Zayn has two stars gunning for him and his title in Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. While Bronson will attack both men, it has become clear that his motivations aren't personal. The big man just wants gold.

Things between Sami and the Alpha Academy leader, however, are much more personal. The two had some tense moments leading to Gable helping coach Sami Zayn ahead of WrestleMania. Not long after the event, however, Chad turned heel and brutally attacked Sami in front of his family and friends.

Between that being a very personal catalyst and the ongoing saga with Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa, the prized title doesn't need to be in their feud. As a result, Bronson and the belt would probably benefit from being away from their more personal and complex storyline.

#1. The title will make Bronson Reed a bigger deal in WWE

Bronson Reed and The Alpha Academy

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has been held by some of the most talented wrestlers and biggest names in the company's illustrious history. Stars such as Triple H, Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, among others, have held the gold.

As a result of how important and special the title has been, anybody holding it can be elevated. This is especially true in the Triple H era, where titles often mean far more than they have in the past. The Intercontinental Title, for example, is more important than it had been in decades.

Bronson needs to win the gold because it will make him a bigger deal in WWE. Fans associate the title with Hall of Famers or main eventers and the big Australian star could finally find his place higher up the card if he wins the prestigious title.

