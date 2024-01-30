4 reasons why Buddy Matthews must return to WWE

On February 23rd, 2023, Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut after he was released from his contract with WWE. Since joining the Tony Khan-led promotion, Matthews has grown as a wrestler, but he has not witnessed much success in terms of championships.

In nearly two years, the 35-year-old has only been able to win the AEW World Trios Championship as a member of The House of Black. Naturally, this is concerning for a star of Buddy Matthews' caliber. Hence, it's probably time for Matthews to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Buddy Matthews must return to WWE.

#4. Buddy Matthews can have a singles championship run

The one thing that is missing in Buddy Matthews' career is him having multiple singles championship runs in a major promotion. Despite being in WWE for nearly eight years, Matthews could only capture the Cruiserweight Championship once. Apart from that, he won the NXT and RAW Tag Team Titles.

Hence, by returning to WWE, the House of Black member could focus on winning his first major singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion. Another thing Matthews could focus is on bringing back the Cruiserweight division, which he could rule.

#3. Rekindle rivalry against Dominik Mysterio

Despite not getting the attention he deserved in WWE, Buddy Matthews was involved in quite a famous rivalry against Dominik Mysterio on RAW. If the former returns to WWE, this rivalry is something that can be rekindled and done again since both wrestlers are much better versions of themselves now.

Another reason why this rivalry would work is Rhea Ripley. For those unaware, Ripley is Matthews' fiancé, and given her on-screen bond with Dominik Mysterio, WWE will have a great story to build upon. It will be interesting to see if fans get to witness this at some point.

#2. Join forces with Rhea Ripley

Currently, Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. Apart from being the Women's World Champion and a key figure in The Judgment Day, Ripley is slowly becoming a global icon for the promotion. Hence, joining forces with her could massively help Buddy Matthews.

Given Ripley and Matthews have a real-life relationship, their chemistry on screen would be a treat to watch. Also, WWE could look at an angle where Ripley betrays The Judgment Day to join forces with her fiancé.

#1. Be part of NXT's revolution

Over the last few months, NXT has put on several acclaimed shows. Not only that, but NXT Superstars have made appearances on the main roster and vice versa. As per speculations, one of the major reasons behind it is the promotion's ambition to grow the former black and gold brand and put it on the level of RAW and SmackDown.

If that's the case, then Matthews could join WWE and return to NXT to be part of this revolution. The 35-year-old could become the face of this brand, which will also help him when he moves to RAW or SmackDown.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here